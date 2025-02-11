JOHNSTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1st Summit Bancorp of Johnstown, Inc. (OTC: FSMK) ("1st Summit"), the parent company of 1st Summit Bank (the "Bank") today reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, of $3.2 million, or $1.48 per common share, compared to net income of $750 thousand, or $0.34 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

"We are pleased to report fourth quarter financial results and close the book on an extremely challenging year," President and CEO J. Eric Renner said. "Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to combat eroding profitability caused by persistently higher interest rates. We made many difficult decisions throughout 2024 to ensure that once benchmark interest rates begin to decline meaningfully, we can return to previous levels of profitability. We would like to thank our dedicated staff and patient and persistent investors who have shown tremendous resilience and fortitude."

Renner continued, "Net income for the fourth quarter was $3.2 million or $1.48 per common share which includes a non-recurring gain on a sale leaseback transaction. Excluding nonrecurring items, net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 were effectively flat. Net interest margin for the quarter expanded to 1.82%, or 1.91% on a tax equivalent basis as we realized the full quarter of the 50bps interest rate cut in September. During the fourth quarter we added $14.9 million in loans which represents an increase of 7.69% annualized. Our deposit base remains stable and we continue to see steady growth in non-interest bearing deposits."

Renner concluded, "Credit quality remains strong and we will continue to focus on adding quality earning assets to the balance sheet funded at rates that support net interest margin expansion. Throughout 2025 we will look for opportunities to grow noninterest income and reduce noninterest expense wherever possible. Our capital levels are strong and provide a source of strength to fuel future growth."

Forward Looking Statements

Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others:(i) changes in general business, (ii) changes in interest rates or in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (iii) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (iv) increased competition; (v) loss of certain key officers; (vi) continued relationships with major customers; (vii) deposit attrition; (viii) rapidly changing technology; (ix) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (x) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products, or demand for financial services; (xi) other economic, competitive, governmental, or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices; and (xii) our success at managing the foregoing items. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on our website at https:// www.1stsummit.bank/home/who-we-are/meet-1st-summit/investor-info/.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed in or implied by the particular forward-looking statement due to additional risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 10,117 $ 10,316 $ 9,811 $ 9,736 $ 9,378 Interest and dividends on investment securities 3,594 3,439 3,632 3,650 3,587 Other interest income 232 79 38 10 12 Total interest income 13,943 13,834 13,481 13,396 12,977 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 7,139 7,550 7,187 6,857 6,481 Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings 828 737 857 1,191 1,134 Total interest expense 7,967 8,287 8,044 8,048 7,615 Net interest income 5,976 5,547 5,437 5,348 5,362 Provision for loan losses 86 (362 ) 362 - 148 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,890 5,909 5,075 5,348 5,214 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 621 637 625 649 712 Wealth management income 566 640 549 544 521 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 253 30 394 159 160 Interchange income 489 545 703 535 558 Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities (24 ) 173 20 - - Change in fair value of equity securities (19 ) (202 ) (213 ) (74 ) 884 Gain on sale leaseback 3,269 - - - - Other noninterest income 584 457 61 36 41 Total noninterest income 5,739 2,280 2,139 1,849 2,876 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,423 4,488 3,912 4,524 4,175 Occupancy and equipment expenses 966 960 944 951 838 Professional services 324 266 545 529 371 Data processing and network 861 874 851 860 895 Regulatory assessments and insurance 171 171 165 165 126 Shares tax expense 229 227 231 227 224 Other operating expenses 1,003 1,102 682 937 933 Total noninterest expense 7,977 8,088 7,330 8,193 7,562 Income before income tax expense 3,652 101 (116 ) (996 ) 528 Income tax expense 464 (193 ) (446 ) (377 ) (222 ) Net income $ 3,188 $ 294 $ 330 $ (619 ) $ 750 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.48 $ 0.13 $ 0.15 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.34 Diluted 1.48 0.13 0.15 (0.28 ) 0.34

1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) As of December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 10,666 $ 11,921 $ 12,138 $ 8,582 $ 12,893 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 7,310 31,228 3,142 1,344 455 Total cash and cash equivalents 17,976 43,149 15,280 9,926 13,348 Investment securities: Equity securities 655 669 2,022 7,130 7,191 Available for sale securities, at fair value 329,949 268,342 286,193 293,456 291,435 Held to maturity securities, at amortized cost 216,894 222,077 227,292 232,084 236,798 Total investment securities 547,498 491,088 515,507 532,670 535,424 Loans: Loans held for investment 782,768 767,887 770,460 764,739 762,411 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (7,160 ) (7,268 ) (8,028 ) (7,835 ) (7,871 ) Loans, net 775,608 760,619 762,432 756,904 754,540 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,202 2,744 2,905 3,084 3,215 Premises and equipment, net 11,919 14,006 14,226 14,408 14,599 Accrued interest receivable 5,126 4,614 5,058 5,014 4,995 Goodwill 339 339 339 339 339 Deferred tax asset, net 10,888 8,117 9,094 8,695 9,423 Bank-owned life insurance 24,678 24,734 24,705 24,536 24,376 Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost 4,665 2,153 2,935 3,325 4,003 Other assets 7,264 5,000 9,954 9,463 7,455 Total assets $ 1,415,163 $ 1,356,563 $ 1,362,435 $ 1,368,364 $ 1,371,717 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Transaction accounts: Noninterest-bearing $ 114,898 $ 112,937 $ 110,249 $ 119,995 $ 117,464 Interest-bearing 649,837 648,074 645,996 648,107 649,749 Total transaction accounts 764,735 761,011 756,245 768,102 767,213 Time deposits 439,378 443,992 440,867 429,778 418,343 Total deposits 1,204,113 1,205,003 1,197,112 1,197,880 1,185,556 Accrued interest payable 4,528 4,284 4,136 3,489 3,301 Short-term borrowings 30,000 - 29,363 52,885 59,291 Long-term borrowings 66,186 36,186 26,186 6,186 12,186 Operating lease liability 9,428 2,814 2,978 3,160 3,293 Other liabilities 6,947 6,028 6,221 6,212 6,603 Total liabilities 1,321,202 1,254,315 1,265,996 1,269,812 1,270,230 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 11,015 11,015 11,015 11,015 11,015 Capital surplus 5,825 5,825 5,825 5,825 5,825 Retained earnings 113,223 110,963 111,611 112,223 113,784 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (32,825 ) (23,626 ) (31,208 ) (29,707 ) (28,333 ) Treasury stock (3,277 ) (1,929 ) (804 ) (804 ) (804 ) Total stockholders' equity 93,961 102,248 96,439 98,552 101,487 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,415,163 $ 1,356,563 $ 1,362,435 $ 1,368,364 $ 1,371,717

1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC. Loan Composition (Unaudited) As of December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 138,555 $ 135,290 $ 140,042 $ 139,012 $ 139,962 Real estate: 1-4 single family residential loans 401,246 398,383 397,495 397,325 392,421 Construction, land and development loans 16,878 15,388 18,679 18,881 21,386 Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily) 207,393 192,816 188,264 186,271 180,572 Consumer loans and leases 18,696 26,010 25,980 23,250 28,070 Total loans held in portfolio $ 782,768 $ 767,887 $ 770,460 $ 764,739 $ 762,411

1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC. Deposit Composition (Unaudited) As of December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 114,898 $ 112,937 $ 110,249 $ 119,995 $ 117,464 Interest-bearing demand deposits 303,631 301,924 279,364 276,105 309,746 Savings and money market accounts 346,206 346,150 366,632 372,002 340,003 Time deposits 439,378 443,992 440,867 429,778 418,343 Total deposits $ 1,204,113 $ 1,205,003 $ 1,197,112 $ 1,197,880 $ 1,185,556

1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC. Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average

Balance (1) Interest/

Expense Annualized

Yield/Rate Average

Balance (1) Interest/

Expense Annualized

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits in other banks $ 15,721 $ 232 5.85 % $ 699 $ 12 6.81 % Loans(2) 772,663 10,117 5.19 % 758,527 9,378 4.91 % Investment securities and other 511,726 3,594 2.79 % 512,556 3,587 2.78 % Total interest-earning assets 1,300,110 13,943 4.25 % 1,271,782 12,977 4.05 % Noninterest-earning assets 70,787 79,468 Total assets $ 1,370,897 $ 1,351,250 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 284,010 $ 615 0.86 % $ 304,255 $ 434 0.57 % Savings and money market accounts 354,686 2,172 2.43 % 332,277 2,291 2.74 % Time deposits 443,999 4,352 3.89 % 413,183 3,756 3.61 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 59,117 828 5.56 % 80,474 1,134 5.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,141,812 7,967 2.77 % 1,130,189 7,615 2.67 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 120,768 122,277 Other liabilities 11,141 12,058 Stockholders' equity 97,176 86,726 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,370,897 $ 1,351,250 Net interest rate spread 1.49 % 1.38 % Net interest income and margin $ 5,976 1.82 % $ 5,362 1.67 % Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3) $ 6,264 1.91 % $ 5,675 1.77 % (1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances. (2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status. (3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC. Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Average

Balance (1) Interest/

Expense Annualized

Yield/Rate Average

Balance (1) Interest/

Expense Annualized

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits in other banks 15,721 $ 232 5.85 % $ 10,858 $ 79 2.89 % Loans(2) 772,663 10,117 5.19 % 768,710 10,316 5.32 % Investment securities and other 511,726 3,594 2.79 % 508,886 3,439 2.68 % Total interest-earning assets 1,300,110 13,943 4.25 % 1,288,454 13,834 4.26 % Noninterest-earning assets 70,787 70,712 Total assets $ 1,370,897 $ 1,359,166 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 284,010 $ 615 0.86 % $ 278,991 $ 587 0.83 % Savings and money market accounts 354,686 2,172 2.43 % 366,216 2,537 2.75 % Time deposits 443,999 4,352 3.89 % 441,588 4,426 3.98 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 59,117 828 5.56 % 48,244 737 6.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,141,812 7,967 2.77 % 1,135,039 8,287 2.90 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 120,768 117,477 Other liabilities 11,141 7,736 Stockholders' equity 97,176 98,914 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,370,897 $ 1,359,166 Net interest rate spread 1.49 % 1.36 % Net interest income and margin $ 5,976 1.82 % $ 5,547 1.71 % Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3) $ 6,264 1.91 % $ 5,853 1.80 % (1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances. (2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status. (3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) As of or for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net interest margin - GAAP basis: Net interest income $ 5,976 $ 5,547 $ 5,437 $ 5,348 $ 5,362 Average interst-earning assets 1,300,110 1,288,454 1,296,727 1,304,225 1,271,782 Net interest margin 1.82 % 1.71 % 1.68 % 1.64 % 1.67 % Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis: Net interest income $ 5,976 $ 5,547 $ 5,437 $ 5,348 $ 5,362 Plus: Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment 288 306 312 312 313 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 6,264 $ 5,853 $ 5,749 $ 5,660 $ 5,675 Average interest-earning assets 1,300,110 1,288,454 1,296,727 1,304,225 1,271,782 Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis 1.91 % 1.80 % 1.78 % 1.74 % 1.77 %

1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total stockholders' equity $ 93,961 $ 102,248 $ 96,439 $ 98,552 $ 101,487 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 339 339 339 339 339 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 93,622 $ 101,909 $ 96,100 $ 98,213 $ 101,148 Shares outstanding 2,135,540 2,165,510 2,190,510 2,190,510 2,190,510 Book value per share $ 44.00 $ 47.22 $ 44.03 $ 44.99 $ 46.33 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Tangible book value per share $ 43.84 $ 47.06 $ 43.88 $ 44.84 $ 46.18

1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis: Total stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 93,961 $ 102,248 $ 96,439 $ 98,552 $ 101,487 Total assets (denominator) 1,415,163 1,356,563 1,362,435 1,368,364 1,371,717 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 6.64 % 7.54 % 7.08 % 7.20 % 7.40 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis: Tangible equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 93,961 $ 102,248 $ 96,439 $ 98,552 $ 101,487 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 339 339 339 339 339 Total tangible common equity (numerator) $ 93,622 $ 101,909 $ 96,100 $ 98,213 $ 101,148 Tangible assets: Total assets 1,415,163 1,356,563 1,362,435 1,368,364 1,371,717 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 339 339 339 339 339 Total tangible assets (denominator) $ 1,414,824 $ 1,356,224 $ 1,362,096 $ 1,368,025 $ 1,371,378 Tangible equity to tangible assets 6.62 % 7.51 % 7.06 % 7.18 % 7.38 %

Contacts

Allison Johnson

Chief Financial Officer

AJohnson@1stSummit.Bank

(814) 262-4000

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250207682157/en/