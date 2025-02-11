JOHNSTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1st Summit Bancorp of Johnstown, Inc. (OTC: FSMK) ("1st Summit"), the parent company of 1st Summit Bank (the "Bank") today reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, of $3.2 million, or $1.48 per common share, compared to net income of $750 thousand, or $0.34 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
"We are pleased to report fourth quarter financial results and close the book on an extremely challenging year," President and CEO J. Eric Renner said. "Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to combat eroding profitability caused by persistently higher interest rates. We made many difficult decisions throughout 2024 to ensure that once benchmark interest rates begin to decline meaningfully, we can return to previous levels of profitability. We would like to thank our dedicated staff and patient and persistent investors who have shown tremendous resilience and fortitude."
Renner continued, "Net income for the fourth quarter was $3.2 million or $1.48 per common share which includes a non-recurring gain on a sale leaseback transaction. Excluding nonrecurring items, net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 were effectively flat. Net interest margin for the quarter expanded to 1.82%, or 1.91% on a tax equivalent basis as we realized the full quarter of the 50bps interest rate cut in September. During the fourth quarter we added $14.9 million in loans which represents an increase of 7.69% annualized. Our deposit base remains stable and we continue to see steady growth in non-interest bearing deposits."
Renner concluded, "Credit quality remains strong and we will continue to focus on adding quality earning assets to the balance sheet funded at rates that support net interest margin expansion. Throughout 2025 we will look for opportunities to grow noninterest income and reduce noninterest expense wherever possible. Our capital levels are strong and provide a source of strength to fuel future growth."
Forward Looking Statements
Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others:(i) changes in general business, (ii) changes in interest rates or in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (iii) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (iv) increased competition; (v) loss of certain key officers; (vi) continued relationships with major customers; (vii) deposit attrition; (viii) rapidly changing technology; (ix) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (x) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products, or demand for financial services; (xi) other economic, competitive, governmental, or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices; and (xii) our success at managing the foregoing items. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on our website at https:// www.1stsummit.bank/home/who-we-are/meet-1st-summit/investor-info/.
While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed in or implied by the particular forward-looking statement due to additional risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
|1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans
$
10,117
$
10,316
$
9,811
$
9,736
$
9,378
|Interest and dividends on investment securities
3,594
3,439
3,632
3,650
3,587
|Other interest income
232
79
38
10
12
|Total interest income
13,943
13,834
13,481
13,396
12,977
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
7,139
7,550
7,187
6,857
6,481
|Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings
828
737
857
1,191
1,134
|Total interest expense
7,967
8,287
8,044
8,048
7,615
|Net interest income
5,976
5,547
5,437
5,348
5,362
|Provision for loan losses
86
(362
)
362
-
148
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
5,890
5,909
5,075
5,348
5,214
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges and fees
621
637
625
649
712
|Wealth management income
566
640
549
544
521
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
253
30
394
159
160
|Interchange income
489
545
703
535
558
|Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities
(24
)
173
20
-
-
|Change in fair value of equity securities
(19
)
(202
)
(213
)
(74
)
884
|Gain on sale leaseback
3,269
-
-
-
-
|Other noninterest income
584
457
61
36
41
|Total noninterest income
5,739
2,280
2,139
1,849
2,876
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
4,423
4,488
3,912
4,524
4,175
|Occupancy and equipment expenses
966
960
944
951
838
|Professional services
324
266
545
529
371
|Data processing and network
861
874
851
860
895
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
171
171
165
165
126
|Shares tax expense
229
227
231
227
224
|Other operating expenses
1,003
1,102
682
937
933
|Total noninterest expense
7,977
8,088
7,330
8,193
7,562
|Income before income tax expense
3,652
101
(116
)
(996
)
528
|Income tax expense
464
(193
)
(446
)
(377
)
(222
)
|Net income
$
3,188
$
294
$
330
$
(619
)
$
750
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
$
1.48
$
0.13
$
0.15
$
(0.28
)
$
0.34
|Diluted
1.48
0.13
0.15
(0.28
)
0.34
|1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|As of
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
$
10,666
$
11,921
$
12,138
$
8,582
$
12,893
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
7,310
31,228
3,142
1,344
455
|Total cash and cash equivalents
17,976
43,149
15,280
9,926
13,348
|Investment securities:
|Equity securities
655
669
2,022
7,130
7,191
|Available for sale securities, at fair value
329,949
268,342
286,193
293,456
291,435
|Held to maturity securities, at amortized cost
216,894
222,077
227,292
232,084
236,798
|Total investment securities
547,498
491,088
515,507
532,670
535,424
|Loans:
|Loans held for investment
782,768
767,887
770,460
764,739
762,411
|Less: allowance for loan and lease losses
(7,160
)
(7,268
)
(8,028
)
(7,835
)
(7,871
)
|Loans, net
775,608
760,619
762,432
756,904
754,540
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
9,202
2,744
2,905
3,084
3,215
|Premises and equipment, net
11,919
14,006
14,226
14,408
14,599
|Accrued interest receivable
5,126
4,614
5,058
5,014
4,995
|Goodwill
339
339
339
339
339
|Deferred tax asset, net
10,888
8,117
9,094
8,695
9,423
|Bank-owned life insurance
24,678
24,734
24,705
24,536
24,376
|Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost
4,665
2,153
2,935
3,325
4,003
|Other assets
7,264
5,000
9,954
9,463
7,455
|Total assets
$
1,415,163
$
1,356,563
$
1,362,435
$
1,368,364
$
1,371,717
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Transaction accounts:
|Noninterest-bearing
$
114,898
$
112,937
$
110,249
$
119,995
$
117,464
|Interest-bearing
649,837
648,074
645,996
648,107
649,749
|Total transaction accounts
764,735
761,011
756,245
768,102
767,213
|Time deposits
439,378
443,992
440,867
429,778
418,343
|Total deposits
1,204,113
1,205,003
1,197,112
1,197,880
1,185,556
|Accrued interest payable
4,528
4,284
4,136
3,489
3,301
|Short-term borrowings
30,000
-
29,363
52,885
59,291
|Long-term borrowings
66,186
36,186
26,186
6,186
12,186
|Operating lease liability
9,428
2,814
2,978
3,160
3,293
|Other liabilities
6,947
6,028
6,221
6,212
6,603
|Total liabilities
1,321,202
1,254,315
1,265,996
1,269,812
1,270,230
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock
11,015
11,015
11,015
11,015
11,015
|Capital surplus
5,825
5,825
5,825
5,825
5,825
|Retained earnings
113,223
110,963
111,611
112,223
113,784
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(32,825
)
(23,626
)
(31,208
)
(29,707
)
(28,333
)
|Treasury stock
(3,277
)
(1,929
)
(804
)
(804
)
(804
)
|Total stockholders' equity
93,961
102,248
96,439
98,552
101,487
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,415,163
$
1,356,563
$
1,362,435
$
1,368,364
$
1,371,717
|1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC.
|Loan Composition
|(Unaudited)
|As of
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Loans:
|Commercial and industrial loans
$
138,555
$
135,290
$
140,042
$
139,012
$
139,962
|Real estate:
|1-4 single family residential loans
401,246
398,383
397,495
397,325
392,421
|Construction, land and development loans
16,878
15,388
18,679
18,881
21,386
|Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)
207,393
192,816
188,264
186,271
180,572
|Consumer loans and leases
18,696
26,010
25,980
23,250
28,070
|Total loans held in portfolio
$
782,768
$
767,887
$
770,460
$
764,739
$
762,411
|1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC.
|Deposit Composition
|(Unaudited)
As of
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
114,898
$
112,937
$
110,249
$
119,995
$
117,464
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
303,631
301,924
279,364
276,105
309,746
|Savings and money market accounts
346,206
346,150
366,632
372,002
340,003
|Time deposits
439,378
443,992
440,867
429,778
418,343
|Total deposits
$
1,204,113
$
1,205,003
$
1,197,112
$
1,197,880
$
1,185,556
|1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC.
|Average Balances and Yields
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Average
Balance (1)
|Interest/
Expense
|Annualized
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance (1)
|Interest/
Expense
|Annualized
Yield/Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-earning deposits in other banks
$
15,721
$
232
5.85
%
$
699
$
12
6.81
%
|Loans(2)
772,663
10,117
5.19
%
758,527
9,378
4.91
%
|Investment securities and other
511,726
3,594
2.79
%
512,556
3,587
2.78
%
|Total interest-earning assets
1,300,110
13,943
4.25
%
1,271,782
12,977
4.05
%
|Noninterest-earning assets
70,787
79,468
|Total assets
$
1,370,897
$
1,351,250
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
284,010
$
615
0.86
%
$
304,255
$
434
0.57
%
|Savings and money market accounts
354,686
2,172
2.43
%
332,277
2,291
2.74
%
|Time deposits
443,999
4,352
3.89
%
413,183
3,756
3.61
%
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
59,117
828
5.56
%
80,474
1,134
5.59
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,141,812
7,967
2.77
%
1,130,189
7,615
2.67
%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
120,768
122,277
|Other liabilities
11,141
12,058
|Stockholders' equity
97,176
86,726
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,370,897
$
1,351,250
|Net interest rate spread
1.49
%
1.38
%
|Net interest income and margin
$
5,976
1.82
%
$
5,362
1.67
%
|Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)
$
6,264
1.91
%
$
5,675
1.77
%
|(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.
|(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
|(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
|1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC.
|Average Balances and Yields
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|Average
Balance (1)
|Interest/
Expense
|Annualized
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance (1)
|Interest/
Expense
|Annualized
Yield/Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-earning deposits in other banks
15,721
$
232
5.85
%
$
10,858
$
79
2.89
%
|Loans(2)
772,663
10,117
5.19
%
768,710
10,316
5.32
%
|Investment securities and other
511,726
3,594
2.79
%
508,886
3,439
2.68
%
|Total interest-earning assets
1,300,110
13,943
4.25
%
1,288,454
13,834
4.26
%
|Noninterest-earning assets
70,787
70,712
|Total assets
$
1,370,897
$
1,359,166
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
284,010
$
615
0.86
%
$
278,991
$
587
0.83
%
|Savings and money market accounts
354,686
2,172
2.43
%
366,216
2,537
2.75
%
|Time deposits
443,999
4,352
3.89
%
441,588
4,426
3.98
%
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
59,117
828
5.56
%
48,244
737
6.06
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,141,812
7,967
2.77
%
1,135,039
8,287
2.90
%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
120,768
117,477
|Other liabilities
11,141
7,736
|Stockholders' equity
97,176
98,914
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,370,897
$
1,359,166
|Net interest rate spread
1.49
%
1.36
%
|Net interest income and margin
$
5,976
1.82
%
$
5,547
1.71
%
|Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)
$
6,264
1.91
%
$
5,853
1.80
%
|(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.
|(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
|(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
|1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis
|(Unaudited)
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Net interest margin - GAAP basis:
|Net interest income
$
5,976
$
5,547
$
5,437
$
5,348
$
5,362
|Average interst-earning assets
1,300,110
1,288,454
1,296,727
1,304,225
1,271,782
|Net interest margin
1.82
%
1.71
%
1.68
%
1.64
%
1.67
%
|Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:
|Net interest income
$
5,976
$
5,547
$
5,437
$
5,348
$
5,362
|Plus:
|Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment
288
306
312
312
313
|Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
$
6,264
$
5,853
$
5,749
$
5,660
$
5,675
|Average interest-earning assets
1,300,110
1,288,454
1,296,727
1,304,225
1,271,782
|Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis
1.91
%
1.80
%
1.78
%
1.74
%
1.77
%
|1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share
|(Unaudited)
|As of
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Total stockholders' equity
$
93,961
$
102,248
$
96,439
$
98,552
$
101,487
|Less:
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
339
339
339
339
339
|Tangible stockholders' equity
$
93,622
$
101,909
$
96,100
$
98,213
$
101,148
|Shares outstanding
2,135,540
2,165,510
2,190,510
2,190,510
2,190,510
|Book value per share
$
44.00
$
47.22
$
44.03
$
44.99
$
46.33
|Less:
|Goodwill and other intangible assets per share
$
0.16
$
0.16
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.15
|Tangible book value per share
$
43.84
$
47.06
$
43.88
$
44.84
$
46.18
|1ST SUMMIT BANCORP OF JOHNSTOWN, INC.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
|(Unaudited)
|As of
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:
|Total stockholders' equity (numerator)
$
93,961
$
102,248
$
96,439
$
98,552
$
101,487
|Total assets (denominator)
1,415,163
1,356,563
1,362,435
1,368,364
1,371,717
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
6.64
%
7.54
%
7.08
%
7.20
%
7.40
%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:
|Tangible equity:
|Total stockholders' equity
$
93,961
$
102,248
$
96,439
$
98,552
$
101,487
|Less:
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
339
339
339
339
339
|Total tangible common equity (numerator)
$
93,622
$
101,909
$
96,100
$
98,213
$
101,148
|Tangible assets:
|Total assets
1,415,163
1,356,563
1,362,435
1,368,364
1,371,717
|Less:
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
339
339
339
339
339
|Total tangible assets (denominator)
$
1,414,824
$
1,356,224
$
1,362,096
$
1,368,025
$
1,371,378
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
6.62
%
7.51
%
7.06
%
7.18
%
7.38
%
Contacts
Allison Johnson
Chief Financial Officer
AJohnson@1stSummit.Bank
(814) 262-4000
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250207682157/en/