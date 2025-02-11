AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD" or the "Group"), alongside World Media and Entertainment Universal Inc. ("WME"), a subsidiary of the Group under AMTD Digital, jointly announced that as a global owner of fashion magazines published under "L'OFFICIEL" and its associated brands, we have won a successful action in the Hong Kong courts against Luxury Village LLC and its director Dimitri Vorontsov (the "Defendants") for their infringement of "L'OFFICIEL" related intellectual property.

AMTD is the exclusive rights holder of L'OFFICIEL and its associated brands. The first L'OFFICIEL magazine was published in Paris in 1921, and today, we publish and distribute iconic fashion and lifestyle magazines related to L'OFFICIEL in over 30 major markets worldwide.

We learned that the Defendants had been infringing on intellectual property rights owned by AMTD relating to our brand "L'OFFICIEL," including but not limited to publishing digital copies of the "L'Officiel Fashion Book" magazine, "L'OFFICIEL FASHION BOOK MONTECARLO" and "L'OFFICIEL FASHION BOOK AUSTRALIA." We take such infringement extremely seriously and have taken swift legal action against their illegal conduct.

Following our legal action, we are pleased to announce that on July 29, 2024, the Hong Kong Court of First Instance issued an order against the defendants, including an injunction preventing them from using our "L'OFFICIEL" brand.

Joanne Shoveller, Chair of WME and Co-Chair of AMTD Digital Inc. commented: "WME takes the global management of the L'OFFICIEL brand and its associated brands very seriously due to the long and prestigious history of the magazine. We are honoured to carry the L'OFFICIEL legacy forward and therefore are adamant that the brand and its IP must be protected carefully to distribute authentic, original and diverse content that truly reflects our international markets and audiences."

Key points to consider from the Court Order include:

(1) Injunctions Against Infringement: The Defendants are prohibited from infringing AMTD's exclusive rights to the trademarks and copyright in "L'Officiel."

(2) Domain Name Relinquishment: The Defendants must give up domain names that wrongfully incorporate "L'Officiel."

(3) Invalidation of a Hong Kong Trade Mark: Luxury Village LLC's trademark, which improperly incorporates our "L'OFFICIEL" mark, has been declared invalid and removed from the Hong Kong Register of Trade Marks.

In accordance with the Court Order, we have successfully eliminated the Defendants' online presence from:

1. Facebook pages @lofficielmontecarlofashionbook, @lofficielmontecarlo

2. Domain name

3. Instagram accounts @lofficielfashionbookhongkong, @lofficiel.fashionbook

4. Pinterest account lfashionbook

We continue to vigorously pursue action against the Defendants' blatant disregard of the Court Order and wrongful publication of a L'OFFICIEL FASHION BOOK magazine, and the Defendants' use of the following illegitimate channels and accounts which infringe our rights.

1. Domain names , , ,

2. Instagram accounts @lofficielfashionbookmontecarlo, @lofficielau

3. Threads accounts @lofficielau, @lofficielfashionbookmontecarlo

4. X account @LofficielAU

5. YouTube accounts LOfficielFashionBook, lofficielfashionbookaustralia

We also take this opportunity to caution our valued partners and customers, including all global brands and agencies, and the wider public to avoid dealings with the Defendants, who may be carrying on businesses and offering to provide services under or by reference to "L'OFFICIEL" or any name or marks similar to the "L'OFFICIEL" name or our registered marks.

Additionally, those illegal activities cited above were not the only instances of illicit attempts to take advantage of our international profile and growth. We have identified other dishonest former publishers and related parties, namely Sidharth Saigal, Chalk Media FZE, and Money Today, who have been seeking to misuse the L'OFFICIEL brand without any form of valid authorization or contractual agreement, breaching their express legal obligations. This improper conduct specifically pertains to L'OFFICIEL ARABIA, L'OFFICIEL INDIA, L'OFFICIEL KOREA, and L'OFFICIEL HOMMES KOREA.

As with the Defendants, these companies and individuals are not part of the AMTD Group and do not represent us or our "L'OFFICIEL" brand. We caution against dealing with them.

This judgment highlights AMTD's commitment to protecting our interests, and AMTD will continue to uphold and ensure the authenticity of our brands.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality areas.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About World Media and Entertainment

World Media and Entertainment, jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide. WME comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects, collectively a diversified media and entertainment portfolio of global businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and neither AMTD IDEA Group nor AMTD Digital undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211001135/en/

Contacts:

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: ir@amtdinc.com

For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office

AMTD Digital Inc.

EMAIL: ir@amtdigital.com