Molson is proud to be the official beer sponsor in Canada of the 4 Nations Face-Off, an international tournament staged by the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA). The tournament will feature NHL players representing Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States, facing off in a total of seven games played from February 12th to February 20th, 2025. Four games will be played at the Bell Centre in Montreal and three games, including the championship game, at TD Garden in Boston. Hockey has always been a part of Molson's heritage, and now, Molson invites Everyone In to unite over a cold one and celebrate the game they love. After all, nothing brings Canadians closer together than hockey and beer.

Molson will amplify the city's palpable excitement, celebrating the game's biggest moments with fans whether diehard or casual both at the Bell Centre in Montreal and at the 250-plus bars where Molson is served across Montreal.

"Molson is proud to be a 4 Nations Face-Off partner," says Kara Fitzpatrick, Molson TM Marketing Director. "With a passion for hockey and a commitment to uniting all fans no matter which team they support outside of the 4 Nations Face-Off Molson is bringing Everyone In to celebrate the true spirit of the game."

Raise a pint of Molson for this can't-miss international tournament and experience this epic hockey showdown.

