Addison Group Names Jay Houston President of Addison Group Talent Solutions

Heather Tarrillion Succeeds.

Addison Group, a leader in professional talent solutions and business consulting services, has promoted Jay Houston to President of Addison Group Talent Solutions. This strategic leadership update is designed to enhance collaboration and innovation across its specialized business units.

Addison Group is mainly known for its Addison Group Talent Solutions (A.G.T.S.) brand. However, Addison Group is a conglomerate parent company that owns and controls several award-winning professional talent solutions and consulting firms. These subsidiaries operate independently but report to the parent company's management under one well-capitalized umbrella: Addison Group.

Thomas Moran, the CEO who solely presides over the Addison Group conglomerate, has promoted Jay Houston to President of Addison Group Talent Solutions, bringing all A.G.T.S. business units under one leader. Heather Tarrillion has been promoted as Jay's successor, reporting to him as the A.G.T.S. Finance and Accounting President.

"Jay has been here since the inception and has helped build a solid, profitable foundation for Addison Group Talent Solutions. He knows our teams, our clients, our markets, and the industry through and through, and his teams admire him because he exudes our core value of being People-First. His transition to President of all A.G.T.S. business units will allow us to provide a more centralized and streamlined approach to client success." ~ Thomas Moran, CEO, Addison Group.

Since its founding, Addison Group's professional talent solutions arm has remained a top contender in the staffing industry by refining its local per-market expertise and growing its presence through strategic branch openings across the U.S. Now, operating in twenty-eight nationwide offices, each branch is dedicated to temporary, temporary-to-hire, and executive search solutions in several specialty verticals: Finance and Accounting, IT/Technology, Non-Clinical Healthcare, Human Resources, Administration, and Digital Marketing.

"I am proud to be named President of Addison Group Talent Solutions. It's been an honor to have the opportunity to grow the business to what it is today and position us as an industry leader in the professional talent solutions space. In my role, I am immediately looking to double down on the People-First approach that sets Addison Group apart, continue growing our market share, and give clients and candidates exceptional experiences in every interaction with us." ~ Jay Houston, President, Addison Group Talent Solutions.

Addison Group's strategic organizational structuring is set to accelerate its goals and enhance the organization's effectiveness and adaptability for future growth by responding to regional variations and market fluctuations.

About Addison Group

Addison Group (Addison) is an award-winning professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting services. Addison has proved itself a top contender, earning recognition across industries and gaining notoriety as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Most recent accolades include Forbes' Top 200 America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms , Forbes' Top 150 America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms, 2025 SIA Staffing 100 North America Leaders , SIA Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing , and 2023 SIA's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Influencers . Addison Group affiliates and subsidiaries include Mondo , AIM Consulting , DLC , Bridgepoint Consulting , Harmony Healthcare , Kranz Consulting , and ArcLight Consulting .

To arrange an interview, contact:

SOURCE: Addison Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire