Eden Capital Announces Sale of Wall Street Prep

Private equity firm Eden Capital Management LLC ("Eden") announced today the sale of its portfolio company Wall Street Prep, Inc. ("Wall Street Prep", "WSP" or the "Company") to The Riverside Company ("Riverside").

Founded in 2004 by former investment bankers, Wall Street Prep is a leading provider of training programs for the financial services industry. The Company delivers practical training programs designed to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and the real-world skills demanded in the financial services industry. With a global faculty of over 120 specialized professionals, including investment bankers, private equity professionals, and financial industry veterans, Wall Street Prep delivers quality, hands-on, comprehensive training programs to financial institutions and individuals.

"This is an exciting new chapter for Wall Street Prep," commented Matan Feldman, Founder and CEO of Wall Street Prep. "Eden was a great partner that worked alongside us to significantly expand our platform by investing in our team, technology, and infrastructure. Wall Street Prep is now positioned to capitalize on an array of promising long-term growth opportunities. We are looking forward to embarking on this journey with Riverside as our partner. Riverside's expertise and resources will help WSP deepen our market reach and continue to provide industry-leading training programs for the next generation of financial professionals."

Founder and Managing Partner of Eden, Dina Said Dwyer added, "It was a pleasure working with Matan and the Wall Street Prep team through this period of transformational growth. Over the past 3.5 years, we executed a highly successful organic growth strategy by building a skilled and talented team, launching innovative products, partnering with WSP's long-standing customers, and investing in technology & infrastructure. We are excited for WSP to be partnering with the Riverside team to continue to deliver top-tier financial training in the ever-evolving financial services market."

"Wall Street Prep has set itself apart as a leader in financial training by delivering highly practical, job-ready skills to professionals and students alike. The Company's robust curriculum, experienced instructor pool, and long-standing client relationships are key differentiators in the market. We are thrilled to support Wall Street Prep's continued growth, both organically and through strategic expansion opportunities," commented Peter Tsang, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Riverside's Capital Appreciation strategy.

Wall Street Prep remains committed to helping professionals and students "learn by doing" with real-world case studies, hands-on exercises, and direct access to accomplished instructors. The Company will leverage Riverside's support to enhance its offerings, expand its geographic footprint, and strengthen its position as a trusted partner in financial education and training.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. William Blair, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, and DLA Piper advised Eden Capital & Wall Street Prep. Harris Williams served as financial advisor and Jones Day served as legal advisor to Riverside.

About Wall Street Prep

Wall Street Prep provides industry-leading financial training solutions that bridge the gap between academia and real-world, practical applications. Trusted by top banks, investment firms and corporations worldwide, WSP's programs help students and finance professionals master the technical skills needed for success.

For more information, visit https://www.wallstreetprep.com/

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global investment firm focused on being one of the leading private equity and flexible capital options for business owners and portfolio company employees at the smaller end of the middle market by seeking to fuel transformative growth and create lasting value. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 1,000 investments. The firm's international private equity and flexible capital portfolios include more than 140 companies.

?For more information, visit our website at https://www.riversidecompany.com/

About Eden Capital

Founded in 2015, Eden Capital is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with founders and leaders of companies with strong growth prospects in technology, business services, and education. Eden invests in middle market businesses and empowers them to gain market share, increase profits, expand geographic reach, and realize their full potential.

?For more information, visit our website at https://www.edencp.com/

