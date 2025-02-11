Fanplayr and Italiaonline Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for the Italian Market

Italiaonline Becomes the Exclusive Provider of Fanplayr's Patented Optimization and Personalization Products and Services Across Italy

Fanplayr, a pioneer in data-driven e-commerce optimization and personalization solutions, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Italiaonline, Italy's leading digital group. As part of this agreement, Italiaonline will be the exclusive provider of Fanplayr's suite of patented products and services across Italy, helping businesses boost sales and enhance customer engagement.

Since 2012, Fanplayr has been at the forefront of e-commerce technology, developing innovative solutions that help businesses personalize and optimize customer experiences at scale. Fanplayr's product suite includes Behavioral Targeting, Dynamic Offers, Cross-Channel Marketing, and Real-Time Data Insights, as well as PrivacyID, Fanplayr's patented privacy protection solution, and AI Merchandising which uses advanced artificial intelligence to deliver highly personalized product recommendations. Fanplayr 360 CDP Customer Data Platform breaks down data silos and transforms fragmented information into valuable, actionable data updated in real-time to improve retention and revenues.

As Italy's leading digital group, Italiaonline offers a broad range of online communication solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as large enterprises, including website design, digital marketing, and e-commerce services. With a monthly reach of 25.4 million monthly unique users, 4 billion monthly impressions, and 9.9 million active e-mail accounts, Italiaonline connects millions of Italians each day. This makes Italiaonline the perfect partner for delivering Fanplayr's cutting-edge e-commerce solutions to businesses across Italy.

"We are thrilled to offer Fanplayr's powerful technologies to the Italian market to expand into AdTech and Marketing Tech technologies," said Andrea Chiapponi, Chief Publishing And Advertising Officer of Italiaonline. "These advanced technologies will deliver solutions for our customers by driving higher sales, improving their customer engagement, and helping them stay competitive in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

"As Italy's leading digital group, Italiaonline is the ideal partner to bring Fanplayr's range of solutions to Italian businesses," said Simon Yencken, CEO and co-founder of Fanplayr. "We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Italiaonline and confident that Fanplayr products will have a positive impact on the Italian and European markets."

The exclusive agreement between Fanplayr and Italiaonline signals both companies' opportunities for continued expansion into global markets and opens the door to further collaboration and partnerships.

Fanplayr is a global leader in first-party behavioral data, using machine learning and AI to enable businesses to increase conversion rates and revenue, collect more leads, and retarget visitors with personalized recommendations during and after the shopping experience. Fanplayr is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Buenos Aires, San Paolo, Mexico City, Milan, London, Madrid, Melbourne and Tokyo.

Italiaonline is the leading Italian internet company, operating nationwide in the Consumer, SME, and Large Client segments. Italiaonline reaches 25.4 million unique users per month, of which 21.7 million from mobile devices, with a market reach of 58%.

