Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento") a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from its September 2024 soil sampling and prospecting program on the Lord Baron Property.

Highlights:

B-Horizon Soil sample 246426 returned 0.577g/t Au

Five B-Horizon soil samples returned anomalous (>100ppm) copper with sample 246241 returning 461ppm Cu

Soil anomalies interpreted to correlate with a Northeast-Southwest trending structure

Soil anomalies are open to the south

Soil anomalies are <3km from the historic Whalesback and Little Deer Mines in a previously untested area

<1km from the Clam Pond gold occurrence (Grab sample which assayed 0.56g/t Au)





Figure 1: Locations of the soil samples collected during September 2024. Copper results are displayed with graduated symbology.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9602/239940_fdf12e7d1437d837_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Locations of the soil samples collected during September 2024. Gold results are displayed with graduated symbology.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9602/239940_fdf12e7d1437d837_003full.jpg

Soil Sampling and Prospecting

Soil sampling and prospecting was carried out during September 2024 on the Lord Baron property and included the collection of 59 B-Horizon soil samples along with one grab sample. Soil samples were collected over a grid approximately 100m x 200m. Analytical results have now been received and reviewed by the company.

The soil sampling was concentrated in the Clam Pond area which has had very little prior exploration carried out despite being in close proximity to the historic Whalesback and Little Deer mines. A grab sample of a float boulder was collected in the area of the CSCJV-1 Cu-Au showing; however, it yielded no anomalous results.

The results of the soil sampling program are significant since they support the potential for there to be further mineralization in the area. In addition, the soil anomalies are interpreted to correlate with a NE-SW trending fault structure. This fault is sub-parallel with the Whalesback and Little Deer mines geological structures. The company plans to follow up on this "first pass" exploration program with further soil sampling, prospecting, and heavy metal content (HMC) till sampling.

Table 1: Significant Analytical Results from Lord Baron Soil Sampling

Sample Number Copper (ppm) Gold (ppb) Zinc (ppm) 246420 173 <5 53 246421 461 11 39 246422 101 <5 53 246426 52 577 66 246444 106 <5 37 246447 54 <5 159 246449 29 <5 121 246450 151 <5 77

About the Lord Baron Project

The Lord Baron Project is located on the Springdale peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador near the towns of Springdale, Little Bay, and Beachside. The region has a rich mining history and is host to a skilled workforce, several diamond drilling contractors, a NI-43-101 compliant assay lab, and mining equipment and parts suppliers. In addition, it is adjacent to deep water ports, industrial hydroelectric power supply, and is in proximity to the Nugget Pond mill.

The Project consists of 15 individual mineral licenses made up of 256 individual claims for an area of 6,400ha. The Project is predominately underlain by rocks of the Lush's Bight Group of the tectonostratigraphic Dunnage Zone of the Appalachian Orogen. The Lush's Bight Group is a Cambro-Ordovician sequence of ophiolitic metavolcanic rocks representing a portion of the oceanic crust of the proto-Atlantic Ocean, the Iapetus Sea. The group has been metamorphosed to greenschist facies and has undergone extensive faulting related to the initial formation of oceanic crust as well as the Taconic and Acadian Orogenies.

The Lush's Bight Group contains more base metal sulphide showings per square kilometer than any other group of rocks in Newfoundland. The showings typically occur in an envelope of chlorite schist.

Management Commentary

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., CEO, President and Qualified Person of Sorrento Resources Ltd., commented, "This is very exciting news with regards to the Lord Baron Project. This first pass exploration program has yielded impressive outcomes and highlights the potential for new discovery. Typically, any gold in soil which returns 50ppb or higher is considered anomalous, so to get 577ppb gold is impressive. We are keen to follow up on these results and further expand on them."

Qualified Person

All rock and soil samples were submitted to Eastern Analytical in Springdale, Newfoundland, where they were analysed for gold by a 30-gram fire assay with an AA finish and a 34 -element ICP-OES package, using a 4-acid digestion. The Company incorporates a quality assurance/quality control (QAQC) program for the soil sampling program that included the regular insertion duplicates into the sample stream.

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento Resources is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. The Company's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit in including the Wing Pond, Lord Baron, The PEG lithium project, and the Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the ability of the Company to complete and the timing of the closing the Transaction, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans with respect to the Project and the timing of results are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239940

SOURCE: Sorrento Resources Inc.