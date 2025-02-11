Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, 9 in 10 people trust farmers, yet only 1 in 5 trust modern farming practices. This disconnect is fueling mistrust and misinformation in food production, but a groundbreaking new book, What A Farmer Wants You to Know About Food by fourth-generation farmer Dennis Bulani, brings a farmer's voice to the mainstream conversation about where our food comes from. Launching today, Bulani's book challenges common misconceptions about food production to help people feel more confident about what's on their plate.

In What A Farmer Wants You to Know About Food, Bulani takes on the most controversial food debates - including GMOs, seed oils, pesticides, preservatives, sustainability, and organic farming - cutting through the noise with science, data, and firsthand experience. Citing more scientific references than there are pages, the book offers rare and essential insights into how food is grown and how food production practices prioritize safety and sustainability. Bulani draws on his vast experience as a working farmer and agronomist to show the realities of modern farming, the impact of technology and sustainability practices on food production, and the urgent need to close the information gap between consumers and the people who grow their food.

"People deserve to know our food is safe - and that our food system is stronger and safer than ever," said Dennis Bulani. "Grocery shopping shouldn't be stressful or scary. But misinformation about food production is everywhere, and the disconnect between consumers and farmers has never been greater. I want to share facts, challenge assumptions, and start real conversations. What a lot of people don't realize is that farmers ask the same questions consumers do before trying anything new: Will it hurt people? Will it harm the environment? Is it the best way to grow safe, nutritious food? Farmers have a vested interest in getting it right-and we're committed to using the best tools to feed the world."

What A Farmer Wants You to Know About Food is for anyone who feels overwhelmed by conflicting information about food production and safety, and is concerned about balancing affordability with proper nourishment for their families. Cutting through the clickbait and junk science, this book provides science-backed facts about modern farming from someone best equipped to discuss food - a farmer who grows it.

What A Farmer Wants You to Know About Food is available to order on Amazon. To learn more, please visit trustyourplate.com.

Interview: Schedule an interview with Dennis Bulani about What A Farmer Wants You to Know About Food

Schedule an interview with Dennis Bulani about Review: Reach out for a digital or hard copy of What A Farmer Wants You to Know About Food

Reach out for a digital or hard copy of Excerpt: If interested in publishing an excerpt from What A Farmer Wants You to Know About Food, indicate the chapter you would like to include

ABOUT DENNIS BULANI

Dennis Bulani is a fourth-generation farmer, father, and grandfather who has spent decades working the land in Saskatchewan, Canada. He is the author of What a Farmer Wants You to Know About Food, a book providing clear, science-based answers to pressing questions about modern farming practices. Dennis is also the CEO of The Rack and the founder of Trust Your Plate. He has been recognized for his Hedgehog app for farmers, and was inducted into the Canadian Association of Agri-Retailers Hall of Fame in 2019. Through his work, Dennis aims to connect farmers and consumers by fostering understanding and trust in the food system.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240314

SOURCE: Trust Your Plate