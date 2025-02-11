Meridian, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI - the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to present 2025's newest upgrades.

The Passive Portal

Passive Portal Technology - PASSIVE SENSING - ZERO-RADIATION - Harmless

EBT Station (Elevated Body Temperature) - Contact Tracing - Mask Compliance.

General Information: http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com

Details on the Products: http://www.passivesecurityscan.com

Photos / Videos:http://www.passivesecurityscan.com/gallery.html

Following the highly successful week-long testing of our Passive Portal at the Transportation Security Laboratory (TSL) Headquarters of the Department of Homeland Securities in Atlantic City the Company is experiencing a substantial increased interest in our Unique Technology, " THE ZERO RADIATION 'PASSIVE PORTAL' ".

Cloud Sensing

Our Production and Technical Department will enhance our Passive Portal with the 'Cloud Sensing' feature . This exciting new feature provides monitoring and problem-solving potential for our Passive Portal anywhere on the globe from the Home-Office.

No expensive travelling nor costly wait time.

We are pleased to be able to report that all our units that are installed work flawless, with no interruptions since installment, many have been installed for several years.

New York City is the latest fertile ground for our Passive Portal.

In cooperation with our Distributor VIREXIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (VXIT) New York, NY, we presented our Passive Portal successfully at the office of a major corporation with strong contacts to governmental and private venues.

DATIA K12

Through our Subsidiary Passive Security Scan, Inc . we are engaging the services of KATIA K12 for an exciting and proven marketing program.

https://www.datiak12.io/

The Test-Unit installed over two years ago at the Florence County S.C. Sheriff's Office Detention Center S.C. performed at all times precisely to specifications as required by the Passive Portal Technology.

Repeat Order: A second unit will be installed at the Sheriff's office in the coming days .

The present production center is equipped with the ability to achieve full in-house production, up to 500 units/month.

DTII / PSSI on social media:

https://x.com/defenseTechCorp

https://www.facebook.com/defensetechinternational

https://www.facebook.com/PassivePortal/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/passive-security-scan-inc-pssi/mycompany/

Change of Executive Offices to:

- 6700 N. Linder Road, Ste. 156-361, Meridian, Idaho 83646

"I am very pleased with the excellent outlook for the short- and long-term future of our Company, supported with the very successful testing by the Department of Homeland Security" says Eric Forrest, President Passive Security Scan Inc.

"I am delighted that the successful week-long testing and assessment of our Passive Portal by the US Government is bringing results and is increasing our Marketing and Sales opportunities. I look to a very successful 2025" says Merrill W. Moses, President of Defense Technologies International Corp.

