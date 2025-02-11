Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV: XIM) (FSE: 1XM) (OTC: XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") provides the following update on geological modelling at the Brett epithermal gold property, near Vernon in south-central B.C.





Cross-section of geological model showing interpreted synvolcanic faults based on the volcaniclastic units correlated in 3D. These faults are key hosts of epithermal gold mineralization.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3028/240330_9405b546f42b4991_001full.jpg

The Ximen technical team has identified a potentially significant structural control on gold mineralization at the Brett epithermal gold project. A new interpretation was done based on previous and new drill hole (2024) data. The interpretation consisted of correlation in 3D of the volcaniclastic units that are interlayered with massive basalts/andesites (see cross-section figure above). This analysis clearly shows significant abrupt changes in the thickness of these volcaniclastic layers. The abrupt thickness changes coincide with mapped fault zones, also evident in drill core, and provide evidence of synvolcanic faults. The recognition of these faults is important as these structures host a significant part of the gold mineralization. A synvolcanic fault is interpreted in the Main Zone where historic open pit and underground mining has been done. A similar structure is interpreted at the West Zone, where 2024 drilling intercepted extensive zones of silica-clay-pyrite alteration with silica veinlets that contain visible gold (assays are pending).





Map showing interpreted faults, drill hole collars and sulfide alteration zones. The background is a composite total field magnetic map from ground and airborne total magnetic intensity-reduced to pole (TMI-RTP) surveys. The faults are prospective targets for epithermal gold mineralization.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3028/240330_9405b546f42b4991_002full.jpg

This new interpretation enhances the understanding of the fault architecture of the Brett project and highlights the key role of these structures in hosting epithermal gold mineralization.

Furthermore, these faults have an expression on geophysical (magnetic) maps (see map below). Fault traces can be interpreted along strike towards both the NW and SE using the magnetic map, and several subparallel structures are identified within the map area. The 2024 drill program identified the West Zone to be a new zone of interest, and this structural analysis suggests excellent prospectivity in the western area of the Brett project. The results suggest that mineralization is open along strike as well as a potential for multiple parallel/subparallel veins.

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen's two Gold projects, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XM and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the exercise of the Option by Ximen. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the possibility that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the proposed transaction in a timely manner, if at all. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4 Tel: 604-488-3900

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240330

SOURCE: Ximen Mining Corp.