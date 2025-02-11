Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCQB: THMG) (TSXV: THM) (the "Company" or "Thunder Mountain Gold") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Espell as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Rocky Chase as Vice President of Operations, effective immediately. These appointments reflect the Company's commitment to advancing its South Mountain Project and other strategic initiatives with a leadership team that brings deep operational and environmental expertise.

Strengthening the Team with Proven Leadership

Ron Espell brings over 30 years of experience in environmental management, permitting, and mine development. He has held senior leadership positions at several major mining companies, including Barrick Gold, McEwen Mining, and Nevada Vanadium. With a strong background in regulatory compliance, environmental stewardship, and strategic mine planning, Mr. Espell has been instrumental in securing permits and advancing projects across North America and globally. As COO, he will oversee all operational aspects of Thunder Mountain Gold, ensuring the Company remains on track for efficient and responsible project execution.

Rocky Chase joins Thunder Mountain Gold as Vice President of Operations, bringing more than 38 years of experience in mine development, operations, and permitting. He has managed exploration and production projects across North America, with a strong focus on regulatory affairs, mine engineering, and environmental compliance. Mr. Chase most recently served as Project Manager at South Mountain Mines, where he successfully led underground core drilling and exploration efforts. In his new role, he will spearhead the operational execution of Thunder Mountain's projects, optimizing development strategies and ensuring regulatory alignment.

CEO Commentary

"We are excited to welcome Ron and Rocky to the Thunder Mountain Gold leadership team. Their extensive experience and industry expertise will be invaluable as we advance our South Mountain Project and evaluate additional opportunities for growth. With Ron's strategic environmental and permitting background and Rocky's hands-on operational leadership, we are well-positioned to accelerate our development plans while maintaining our commitment to responsible mining practices. More importantly, these appointments align with our ongoing efforts to create and enhance long-term value for our shareholders," said Eric T. Jones, President and CEO of Thunder Mountain Gold. "Additionally, E. James Collord will remain involved with the Company as a member of the Board, while managing land issues and exploration efforts. Jim brings extensive industry experience, having played a key role in permitting, mine development, and exploration in Nevada. His continued leadership ensures the Company maintains a strong foundation in regulatory compliance and project advancement."

About South Mountain Mine

The South Mountain Mine is a historic Anaconda Mining development located approximately 70 miles southwest of Boise, Idaho. The property comprises patented and unpatented mining claims, leased land, and private millsite acreage totaling over 1,400 acres. The project hosts high-grade polymetallic mineralization with significant resource expansion potential.

About Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc.

Thunder Mountain Gold Inc., a junior exploration company founded in 1935, owns interests in base and precious metals projects in the western U.S. The Company's principal asset is The South Mountain Mine, a historic former Anaconda Mining development of zinc, silver, gold, lead, and copper, located on private land in Owyhee County Idaho. Thunder Mountain Gold also owns 100% of the Trout Creek Project - a gold exploration project located along the western flank of the Shoshone Mountain Range in the Reese River Valley, adjacent to and surrounded by Nevada Gold Mines, a Barrick and Newmont Gold, Inc. joint venture. For more information on Thunder Mountain Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.Thundermountaingold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions which could change materially in the future. By their nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Investors should refer to THMG's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q reports, for a more detailed discussion of risks that may impact future results. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Cautionary Note to Investors

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

