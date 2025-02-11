N-ink, a spinoff of the Linköping University, has developed conductive inks that can be used in the charge extracting layer of organic solar cells and in transport layers of perovskite solar cells. Swedish startup N-ink has launched n-type conductive ink that can be used in the charge-extracting layer of organic solar cells (OPV), as well as in transport layers of perovskite solar cells. The company offers three formulations of its ink, which it notes has a high electron conductivity, from 0. 01 S/cm up to 3000 S/cm, and thermal stability. It can reportedly withstand tests of 24 hours at 200 C, ...

