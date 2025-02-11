Bluefin, a leader in PCI-validated P2PE and tokenization, has partnered with Datecs Ltd., a global provider of advanced payment terminals, with full-scale R&D, SMT and manufacturing, in Europe to bring Bluefin's ShieldConex® Orchestration platform to Datecs' Android-based payment devices.

ShieldConex Orchestration offers a secure, data exchange solution that seamlessly integrates multi-channel tokenization and PCI-validated P2PE, reducing PCI compliance scope and enhancing data security without vendor lock-in.

Through the partnership, Datecs merchants, ISOs and ISVs can choose their preferred processor and Android device for PCI-validated P2PE protection.

"PCI-validated P2PE is the gold standard in payment security, but not all P2PE providers support every certified device," said Andrew Monroe, Chief Revenue Officer at Bluefin. "ShieldConex Orchestration allows Datecs Android devices to send encrypted data to Bluefin's platform for secure decryption and formatting before authorization. This gives Datecs clients a new level of choice and flexibility."

"Our integration with ShieldConex Orchestration ensures that merchants can maintain the highest level of security while working seamlessly with processors that may not natively support Android P2PE devices," said William Nichols, President Americas for Datecs Ltd. "This partnership eliminates technical roadblocks to adopting P2PE and provides a more versatile and secure payment solution to our customers across the globe."

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, E-commerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company's 300 global partners serve 35,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 60 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria. For more information, visit https://www.bluefin.com/.

About Datecs Ltd.

Datecs Ltd. is a global leader in the design, development, engineering and manufacture of payment hardware technology and innovative payment solutions. With manufacturing in Bulgaria/Europe Datecs delivers a commitment to quality and innovation. Datecs' wide range of products meet the highest international security standards, providing businesses worldwide with reliable and state-of-the-art payment systems. For more information, visit https://datecs.bg/.

