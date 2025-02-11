MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), has unveiled its annual forecast of key trends shaping the future of GRC and Cyber GRC. With organizations navigating an increasingly complex and interconnected risk landscape, these 2025 predictions offer a roadmap for building resilience strategies, addressing emerging risks, and seizing new opportunities.

"As the pace of change accelerates, the way organizations approach risk must evolve from ad-hoc and manual to continuous and autonomous by harnessing the power of AI," said Manu Gopeendran, SVP of Strategy and Marketing at MetricStream. "Our 2025 predictions shed light on how businesses can not only insulate themselves against threats but also leverage risk management as a strategic enabler for innovation, growth, and long-term sustainability."

Key GRC and Cyber GRC Trends for 2025

AI Comes of Age: Risks, Rewards, and Governance

The rise of AI continues to revolutionize GRC for organizations with agentic automation, recommendations, and intelligent insights while amplifying the demand for robust governance to safeguard data, maintain trust, and ensure the ethical use of AI. Resilience Takes Center Stage

Global disruptions, from cyberattacks to supply chain breakdowns, underscore the criticality of resilience. Regulations like the UK Operational Resilience rules and the European Union's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) are pushing organizations to strengthen their ability to adapt to and recover from crises. Cyber Risk and Compliance is Maturing

Cyber risk and compliance are evolving from periodic assessments to real-time, continuous monitoring, enabling faster detection, response, and mitigation across cloud and IT ecosystems. Organizations are also leveraging cybersecurity data to automate risk ratings and quantify risks in monetary terms for better decision making. The CISO's Role Expands

Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) are emerging as strategic leaders and collaborating with Chief Risk Officers, driving enterprise-wide risk awareness and fostering innovation. Third-Party Risk Intensifies

Expanding vendor ecosystems brings heightened exposure. Continuous monitoring, rigorous audits, and integrated resilience management strategies will be critical to mitigating third-party vulnerabilities. Demand for Connected GRC Programs Soars

Automated and connected solutions are replacing siloed GRC systems. These systems enable organizations to identify blind spots, streamline processes, and achieve a balanced approach to risk management. Geopolitical Risks Shape the Landscape

Geopolitical volatility and risks are driving organizations to adopt agile risk strategies that adapt to shifting global dynamics.

MetricStream's predictions underscore the urgency for organizations to embrace connected, technology-driven approaches to GRC and Cyber GRC. By staying ahead of these trends, businesses can not only effectively mitigate risks but also uncover opportunities to drive growth and innovation.

For more information on MetricStream's 2025 GRC and Cyber GRC predictions, please visit GRC Forecast for 2025: 7 Must-Know Trends and Top 10 Cyber GRC Trends to Watch in 2025.

About MetricStream, Inc

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management, and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

