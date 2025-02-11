Opengear, a Digi International company (NASDAQ, DGII, www.digi.com) and provider of secure and Smart Out of Band management solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its CM8100-10G Console Manager series with the introduction of integrated 5G cellular technology. This release delivers the trusted connectivity, security, and operational efficiency support that customers rely on Opengear for while providing a leading-edge solution for their networks.

Opengear announces CM8100-10G-5G: Streamlined Network Management with 5G Connectivity and Scalable Out of Band Access (Photo: Opengear)

AI, IoT, and cloud computing are transforming how businesses operate. These technologies require low latency, high bandwidth, and always-on connectivity, pushing IT organizations to rethink how they deploy, manage, and secure critical infrastructure. When used with Opengear's Lighthouse® software solution, Smart Management Fabric, and zero touch provisioning, the CM8100-10G-5G addresses these challenges by delivering a 5G-powered Smart Out of Band solution for fast, secure, and resilient remote network management.

The expanded solution includes several standout enhancements:

5G for network resilience: Integrated 5G connectivity and 10GbE uplinks deliver seamless failover, ensuring business continuity and minimizing downtime in high-density IT environments while streamlining everyday operations.

Scalable and adaptable infrastructure: Upgraded with 5G technology, the CM8100-10G-5G safeguards IT investments by providing a highly scalable and adaptable network resilience solution that evolves with the demands of leading-edge technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and IoT.

Optimized network management: Connect and control up to 48 serial devices, simplify cabling, and reduce operational overhead giving network teams greater visibility and control over critical infrastructure.

Patrick Quirk, president of Opengear, stated, "Business continuity can make or break a business. Including 5G technology in our CM8100-10G series represents a significant step in our promise to provide a network management solution that eliminates disruptions while enabling automatic failover to cellular for seamless access. As demand for networks grows in complexity and the volume of data increases, the need for a fast, reliable, and efficient remote management solution becomes critical. Our latest console manager, the CM8100-10G-5G, is designed to empower our customers to meet these challenges head-on."

This announcement follows Opengear's longstanding tradition of enhancing product capabilities in line with technological advancements and customer feedback, ensuring that each solution meets or exceeds industry standards and customer expectations. As the seamless successor to Opengear's legacy IM7200 product, the CM8100-10G-5G combines 5G technology with network management capabilities.

Discover how Opengear's 5G-integrated Smart Out of Band solution can strengthen your network resilience. Explore the CM8100-10G-5G at www.opengear.com/.

About Opengear

Opengear, a Digi International company, delivers secure, resilient access and automation to support critical IT infrastructure on the First Day, Worst Day, and Every Day. Through presence and proximity, Opengear solutions enable provisioning, orchestration, and remote management of network devices through innovative Lighthouse central management software and a wide range of appliances. Opengear solutions are trusted by global organizations across financial, digital communications, retail, and manufacturing sectors. The company is headquartered in Utah, with an R&D center in Brisbane, Australia. For more information, visit www.opengear.com/.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor, and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability, and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, the company has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

