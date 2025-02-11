Redgrave Search LLC: Redgrave Expands Global Presence with New York Office Opening

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave, a global executive search and leadership advisory firm, is pleased to announce the opening of its office in New York City. This strategic expansion represents a significant milestone in Redgrave's commitment to delivering exceptional talent solutions across the globe.

Leading our team in North America is Dan Rymer, a seasoned search professional with extensive experience across the Consumer sector. Dan's expertise spans Leisure, Travel and Hospitality, and the broader consumer sectors. Dan's leadership and considerable industry knowledge is a key driver of Redgrave's fast-growing track record across North America and an important element of our global client offering.

"The opportunity to open in New York represents an exciting new chapter for Redgrave," says Dan Rymer. "This move not only brings us closer to our key clients in North America but also strengthens our ability to provide tailored, local expertise while maintaining our global perspective. I look forward to driving growth and delivering the same high standards of customer service and exceptional client outcomes that have established our reputation over the last 17 years."

David Angel, Managing Partner, elaborates on the significance of this expansion: "While we have supported clients in the region for decades, our physical move into North America highlights our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional talent solutions right where our clients need us most. With Dan at the helm, we are confident that our base in New York will be a valuable addition to our global network." David continues, "In line with our growth strategy, and in response to increasing client demand, Redgrave's presence in New York enables us to provide localized expertise across North America, while continuing to deliver tailored executive search services."

About Redgrave

Redgrave is a global executive search, interim, and leadership advisory firm with a relentless passion for people.

We help leaders shape the future of businesses by delivering solutions that complement their culture and ambition.

Redgrave connects organizations with exceptional talent to drive their growth and success. The firm offers a range of services, including search, executive assessment, executive interim, and talent consulting. Find out more at https://redgravesearch.com.

