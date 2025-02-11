Lancaster University Launches New Online Degrees in Partnership with 2U

LANCASTER, England and ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancaster University and 2U , a global leader in education technology, today announced a new partnership that will deliver 15 new online post-graduate degrees over the next three years.

This development builds on Lancaster University's existing online learning offer to students and marks an important milestone in the University Global Lancaster initiative, expanding access to high-quality education and fostering digital innovation in teaching and curriculum design.

The first five new programmes include an MSc Cyber Security, MSc Data Science, MSc Global Finance, MSc Marketing, and an MSc Management and Business.

As a top 15 UK university , Lancaster's partnership with 2U combines the University's academic excellence with 2U's expertise in delivering transformative education. Designed to meet the growing demand for flexible, career-relevant learning, the programmes reflect Lancaster's commitment to furthering its leadership in online education while maintaining an exceptional student experience.

"This partnership represents a significant step to further Lancaster's mission to enhance student choice internationally," said Professor Simon Guy, Pro-Vice Chancellor Global of Lancaster University. "By partnering with 2U, we are delivering best-in-class online degrees that will empower students around the world to achieve their goals backed by Lancaster's gold-standard quality."

The new online degrees will offer students worldwide access to Lancaster's distinguished faculty and cutting-edge curricula, equipping them with the tools to excel in rapidly evolving fields. Drawing on Lancaster's renowned strengths in cyber security and data science and its expertise in management, finance, and marketing, these programmes will prepare learners to address complex global challenges and drive impactful change in their careers.

"Our partnership with 2U is rooted in Lancaster's mission to provide education that transforms lives," said Professor Rebecca Lingwood, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University. "Beyond academic excellence, this partnership enables us to design innovative learning experiences that prioritise practical skills, social impact, and global connectivity. By offering these online programmes, we are empowering learners to make meaningful contributions in the industries of tomorrow."

Today's announcement builds on the strong demand for 2U's flexible degree partnership model, which enables universities to tailor services and structures to align with their institutional goals. By leveraging 2U's platform and data-driven insights, Lancaster will ensure an outstanding student experience while expanding access to education.

"Our work with Lancaster University exemplifies how 2U's model unlocks new opportunities for world-class institutions to expand their global impact," said Andy Morgan, Chief Partnerships Officer at 2U. "Lancaster's academic strengths and dedication to innovation make it an exceptional partner. Together, we're delivering transformative education that equips learners worldwide to thrive in an ever-changing world."

The partnership will also introduce additional courses in the future, including MicroMasters programmes, further strengthening Lancaster's global presence.

About Lancaster University

Lancaster University is a top-ranked, research-intensive institution dedicated to academic excellence and global impact. Located in the north west of England, the University is renowned for its strengths in cybersecurity, data science, and management education. Lancaster's commitment to innovation and student success drives its ambitious "Global Lancaster" initiative to expand its reach and influence worldwide. Learn more at lancaster.ac.uk .

About 2U

2U is a global leader in education technology. Guided by its founding mission to increase access to higher education, 2U has spent over 15 years advancing the technology and innovation to deliver world-class learning outcomes at scale. Through its global online learning platform edX, 2U connects more than 91 million people with thousands of affordable, career-aligned learning opportunities in partnership with 260 of the world's leading universities, institutions, and industry experts. From free courses to full degrees, 2U is creating a better future for all through the power of high-quality online education. Learn more at 2U.com.

