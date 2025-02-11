ControlUp Launches ControlUp for Apps, Expands DEX Platform Support for SaaS and Web Applications

ControlUp for Apps, a new addition to the ControlUp ONE DEX platform, delivers real-time visibility and proactive management of SaaS and web applications with rapid time to value

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2025, at the forefront of Digital Employee Experienceprovides unparalleled real-time visibility and proactive management for SaaS and web applications, addressing critical visibility gaps that IT teams face in today's era of hybrid and composite employee workspaces.

The use of SaaS applications is exploding, creating new security and management challenges. According to the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms1, "Through 2027, organizations that fail to centrally manage SaaS life cycles will remain five times more susceptible to a cyber incident or data loss due to incomplete visibility into SaaS usage and configuration." And further, "Through 2027, organizations that fail to attain centralized visibility and coordinate SaaS life cycles will overspend on SaaS by at least 25% due to unused entitlements and unnecessary, overlapping tools."

"ControlUp for Apps represents a pivotal advancement in how IT teams manage and optimize the performance of the SaaS and web applications employees increasingly rely on to get work done," said Guy Weintraub, Vice President of Product, ControlUp. "Using our deep insights and exclusive issue resolution processes, ControlUp for Apps is uniquely positioned to transform the service desk's approach to application management, without requiring dedicated domain training or expertise, making a significant impact on organizational security and productivity."

Easy to use with fast time to value, ControlUp for Apps enables IT teams to quickly identify and resolve issues specific to employee experiences or broader systemic problems without the need for specialized SaaS expertise. This capability is crucial, given the increasing reliance on diverse and complex applications in enterprise environments. Key features for a range of use cases include:

For the IT Service Desk : Enhanced service desk efficiency by integrating key performance metrics and errors into ControlUp ONE's existing employee-centric views. It allows service desk teams to quickly pinpoint issues across the end user's digital workplace, aiding in the rapid identification and remediation of root causes related to SaaS or web application issues. This improved troubleshooting capability ensures that end users can return to peak productivity without unnecessary delays or escalations.

: Enhanced service desk efficiency by integrating key performance metrics and errors into ControlUp ONE's existing employee-centric views. It allows service desk teams to quickly pinpoint issues across the end user's digital workplace, aiding in the rapid identification and remediation of root causes related to SaaS or web application issues. This improved troubleshooting capability ensures that end users can return to peak productivity without unnecessary delays or escalations. For IT Desktop Teams : Provides IT desktop teams with enhanced visibility into the digital workplace experience by monitoring SaaS and web applications in real time. This visibility is crucial for identifying and addressing blind spots that often cause delays and miscommunications among technology teams. With ControlUp for Apps, desktop teams gain the insights needed to preemptively address issues, without requiring domain-specific expertise or training, reducing the finger-pointing that can occur between technology owners.

: Provides IT desktop teams with enhanced visibility into the digital workplace experience by monitoring SaaS and web applications in real time. This visibility is crucial for identifying and addressing blind spots that often cause delays and miscommunications among technology teams. With ControlUp for Apps, desktop teams gain the insights needed to preemptively address issues, without requiring domain-specific expertise or training, reducing the finger-pointing that can occur between technology owners. For IT Operations: Offers IT operations teams comprehensive health and usage insights for all monitored SaaS and web applications. The platform's intuitive dashboards display detailed performance data, enabling proactive management of application health. This capability ensures that IT can maintain high levels of service continuity and application availability, which is critical for supporting the productivity of the modern workforce.



ControlUp for Apps integrates technology acquired from Avanite, a pioneer in user and browser management technology which became part of the ControlUp innovation engine in November 2023. ControlUp for Apps is tightly integrated into the ControlUp ONE platform and utilizes features such as custom reporting, alerting, and data export automation to enrich the existing SaaS and web application data that ControlUp already provides through features such as synthetic monitoring and Secure DX User Risk Analytics.

ControlUp for Apps is available now for physical endpoints as part of the ControlUp ONE platform . For more information, read this blog , join our upcoming webinar on February 19th , 11 A.M. ET, or start a free trial here .

About ControlUp

ControlUp eliminates digital workplace friction for both IT teams and employees, fostering a productive, high-performing work environment. By enhancing the digital experience across any environment with actionable, AI-driven insights and proactive remediation tools, ControlUp's scalable Digital Employee Experience.

