QuEra Computing Completes $230M Financing to Accelerate Development of Large-Scale Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computers

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuEra Computing, the leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today announced it has successfully completed a financing of more than $230 million. The funds will be used to accelerate the development and production of large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers, reinforcing the company's position at the forefront of quantum innovation.

The investment comes from new investors, including Google (previously announced), SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Valor Equity Partners, and others. They join QuEra's existing investors, including QVT Family Office, Safar Partners, and all other major existing investors, who all participated. Of the $230M, $60 million will be received in the near future upon satisfying a prerequisite funding condition, currently in progress. This financing validates the considerable technical breakthroughs achieved by QuEra in collaboration with Mikhail Lukin, Markus Greiner, and their teams at Harvard, as well as Vladan Vuletic and his team at MIT. This financing was also made possible by QuEra's commercial progress with major customers such as AIST, as well as the new strategic partnerships the company has cultivated.

"This round represents a significant milestone for QuEra as we continue to deliver on our promise of scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computing," said Andy Ory, Interim CEO of QuEra. "Since our last funding round in 2023, we have achieved impressive scientific, technical, and commercial milestones, which have dramatically increased the value of our business. This new investment will fuel our next phase of growth, enabling us to deliver large-scale quantum solutions that address critical business challenges for our customers."

"We believe quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize industries, and QuEra is at the forefront of making this technology accessible and transformative," said Kentaro Matsui, Managing Partner of SoftBank Investment Advisers. "We are excited to support QuEra as it pioneers the next generation of computation, unlocking new possibilities in AI and beyond."

"As early backers of QuEra, we are pleased to both significantly increase our investment and to welcome this new group of outstanding investors," said Arthur Chu, QuEra board member and managing member of QVT. "We believe that this new capital will allow QuEra to extend its technological and commercial leadership in fault-tolerant quantum computing."

Takuya Kitagawa, President of QuEra, says, "We are deeply grateful for the continued confidence of our existing investors and excited to welcome new strategic partners who believe in our team and share our long-term vision. Their support strongly advances our mission: to accelerate innovation by building scalable, useful, and fault-tolerant quantum computers."

Ed Durkin, CFO of QuEra, added, "We are pleased to announce this very significant and successful financing. All our major existing investors have shown strong support by participating in this transaction, and we are thrilled to welcome such high-quality and knowledgeable new strategic and financial investors like Google and SoftBank Vision Fund, who share our long-term vision. This funding structure, coupled with our growing organic revenue stream, provides flexibility as we hit our development targets and scale production and provides the Company with a very long financial runway over the next several years."

With this funding, QuEra will:

Accelerate the development of fault-tolerant quantum computer technology.

Rapidly expand its team of world-class scientists and engineers, with a focus on technical and scientific talent.

Strengthening build and test capacity to scale up and meet growing demand for high-performance neutral-atom computers.

Broaden its portfolio of application co-design, cloud, and on-premises engagements with global research organizations, Fortune 500 companies, and government programs.

QuEra's continued momentum highlights the growing market demand for fault-tolerant quantum systems, which are poised to revolutionize industries such as finance, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and cybersecurity.

About QuEra

QuEra Computing is the leader in developing and productizing quantum computers using neutral atoms, widely recognized as a highly promising quantum computing modality. Based in Boston and built on pioneering research from Harvard University and MIT, QuEra operates the world's largest publicly accessible quantum computer, available over a major public cloud and for on-premises delivery. QuEra is developing useful, scalable and fault-tolerant quantum computers to tackle classically intractable problems, becoming the partner of choice in the quantum field. Simply put, QuEra is the best way to quantum. For more information, visit us at quera.com and follow us on X or LinkedIn .

