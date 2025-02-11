New partnership integrates Quartr's global database of first-party information from public companies with Brightwave's document analysis capabilities, enabling investment teams to scale research and diligence with speed and precision

Brightwave, the leading AI-powered research and diligence platform for financial professionals, today announced a partnership with Quartr, the top provider of earnings call data and investor relations materials. The integration enables investment teams to rapidly analyze public market data alongside private deal documents, helping them make faster, better-informed decisions while maintaining rigorous standards.

"Investment teams today face an impossible challenge they need to analyze more opportunities than ever before while ensuring nothing critical is missed," said Mike Conover, CEO and co-founder of Brightwave. "By combining Quartr's global database of first-party information from public companies with Brightwave's ability to read this material in granular detail in minutes, we're helping teams analyze 2-3x more deals in the same time while maintaining their high standards for thorough analysis."

The partnership addresses a critical pain point for financial analysts who currently spend hours manually reviewing SEC filings, earnings call transcripts, sell-side analysis, investment memos, expert network calls, and the dozens of other types of content that inform an investment thesis. Brightwave's platform now automatically synthesizes Quartr's extensive database of first-party company materials alongside private deal documents, surfacing key insights while maintaining complete source verification.

"Qualitative research is the cornerstone of understanding companies corporate narratives provide the critical context behind the numbers. By integrating the Quartr API, Brightwave ensures finance professionals can unlock deep insights faster," says Oscar Küntzel, co-founder and CEO at Quartr.

Early adopters are already seeing significant efficiency gains. One private credit firm reduced their initial company screening process from 5 hours to 5 minutes while uncovering insights they would have previously missed. The platform helps teams:

Rapidly analyze earnings calls and presentations from over 12,000 public companies alongside private deal documents

Surface patterns and risks across multiple quarters and companies simultaneously

Generate comprehensive research reports with source-linked verification for every insight

Scale research and diligence processes without proportionally scaling headcount

The integration is available immediately to all Brightwave customers. For more information about the partnership or to schedule a demo, visit www.brightwave.io.

About Brightwave

Brightwave is the leading AI-powered research and diligence platform for financial professionals, helping investment teams uncover high-value insights and accelerate decision-making with confidence. Purpose-built for financial research, Brightwave processes thousands of pages of filings, transcripts, investment memos, and other critical documents in minutes-surfacing the most relevant information and ensuring rigorous source verification. With Brightwave, teams can analyze more opportunities, reduce risk, and generate high-fidelity research that mirrors the work of a top-tier analyst, without the bottlenecks of traditional workflows. Learn more at www.brightwave.io.

About Quartr

Quartr provides tens of millions of end-users around the world with easy access to first-party information from public companies globally. The Quartr product suite includes an API that enables third-parties to access Quartr's unique live earnings calls and transcription technology and its extensive global database of IR material including filings, transcripts, and slide decks; Quartr Pro, a desktop research platform used by leading hedge funds, asset managers, equity research departments, and IR professionals globally; and a free mobile app available for both iOS and Android. Learn more at https://quartr.com/.

