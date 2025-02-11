John Muir Health Announces the Full Enterprise Rollout of Ambience Healthcare's AI Platform

Ambience's fully Epic-integrated AI technology reduces burnout and boosts patient face time

John Muir Health (JMH), a nationally recognized health system with two of America's top regional hospitals according to U.S. News & World Report, and Ambience Healthcare , the only "coding aware" AI platform, have announced the full enterprise rollout of Ambience's AI technology for documentation, CDI & coding, and care coordination.

While the majority of ambient documentation solutions are struggling to achieve meaningful adoption, more than 65% of clinicians at JMH across 15 specialties are currently leveraging Ambience before, during, and after patient encounters.

In addition to rapid adoption and performance across specialties, the decision to move forward with an enterprise rollout was also supported by Ambience's impact on key clinician and patient metrics. And with improvements to CDI, Ambience is financially sustainable without placing additional burden on clinicians to see more patients to cover the cost of the technology.

"This has been the most transformational technology that I've ever seen in healthcare," said Priti Patel, MD, CMIO of John Muir Health. "Across the continuum of care, Ambience is making a profound impact with our patients and clinicians. Patients get increased face time and a deeper connection with their providers. Our clinicians can fully focus on their patients without having to multitask during the visit, and can go home on time at the end of the day."

By partnering with Ambience, JMH has achieved improvements across a variety of areas, including:

Patient Experience & Satisfaction Providers with 60%+ Ambience utilization saw a 1.16-point increase in patient satisfaction-nearly 3x the gain compared to providers with lower or no utilization

Clinician Well-Being & Satisfaction 11% decrease in clinician burnout (Physician survey data) 86% of clinicians feel like Ambience increases efficiency (Press Ganey Physician survey data) 91% of clinicians would feel disappointed if they could no longer use Ambience (Press Ganey Physician survey data)

Clinician Productivity & Efficiency 24% decrease in time in notes and patient instructions (Epic UAL data) 18% decrease in after-hours charting, reducing "pajama time" and improving work-life balance (Epic UAL data) 21% increase in patient face time, leading to 40 more minutes per day, per provider (Epic UAL data) 4% increase in coding complexity through more precise documentation 5% increase in wRVUs, reflecting improved documentation efficiency and enhanced billing accuracy

Financial Sustainability $3,000,000 in estimated cost savings from a 44% reduction in primary care provider turnover, lowering recruitment and onboarding expenses while retaining experienced clinicians



The Importance of "Coding Aware" Technology

As the only "coding aware" AI platform, Ambience is able to generate documentation that is compliant with hundreds of thousands of complex billing codes, in addition to surfacing precise codes for clinicians to review at the point of care. Ambience's platform ensures documentation integrity at the point of care, enabling cleaner claims, faster reimbursements, and reduced audit risk. Unlike other tools that require health systems to increase patient volumes, John Muir Health achieved these results without sacrificing patient relationships or increasing workload.

"The leadership team at John Muir Health saw the future before anyone else. JMH launched a fully integrated ambient experience in Epic for their clinicians in November 2023, and pioneered the first enterprise wide rollout of ambient technology in the industry. They are now the first major health system to report the benefits of implementing a 'coding aware' ambient AI solution," said Mike Ng, Co-Founder and CEO of Ambience Healthcare.

In addition to the enterprise rollout at John Muir Health, Ambience's AI platform has also been deployed at health systems across the country, including UCSF Health , St. Luke's Health System , and Memorial Hermann Health System, among others, enabling clinicians to focus more on patients and less on administrative tasks.



For more information, please view the John Muir Health and Ambience Healthcare Pilot Case Study.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda, and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,300 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County's only trauma center and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Children's Health, Optum, and Carbon Health. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties - neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.

About Ambience Healthcare

The mission of Ambience Healthcare is to supercharge clinicians with breakthrough generative AI technology. Leading health systems and provider organizations across North America partner with Ambience Healthcare to reduce clinician burnout, improve system efficiency, and enable high quality care. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has raised $100M in total funding from Kleiner Perkins, OpenAI Startup Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Optum Ventures, Human Capital, Martin Ventures, AIX Ventures, AirTree Ventures, John Doerr, Jeff Dean, Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, Anne Wojcicki, Eren Bali, Jay Desai, Nish Bhat, Matt Mochary, and others. To learn more, visit ambiencehealthcare.com. Media Contact

