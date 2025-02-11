Introduction to Securities Course from A.D. Banker Launches, Strengthening Screening Process as Tool for Talent Acquisition

New coursework reduces hiring risks, increases screening and onboarding efficiency, and allows administrators to vet candidates early

For those looking to find strong candidates who can pass their FINRA exams and go onto a successful career within their organization, the new Introduction to Securities and Financial Services course from A.D. Banker offers a better way to assess a candidate's aptitude before they engage with exam prep.

Who should take this course?

A.D. Banker's Introduction to Securities and Financial Services program can be taken by anyone interested in entering the financial services industry. This course teaches the basic principles of the securities market and its history and is especially useful for individuals with no previous finance experience.?For only $19.95, both individuals and finance and securities businesses can purchase the course. Businesses in particular can lean on the program for help with identifying candidates' study habits, level of determination, and probability of success before candidates enroll in a securities exam prep course.

The course streamlines the onboarding experience, provides recruits with the basics of the securities industry, and creates a strong foundation for future exam prep courses. In as little as 90 minutes, admins can see a recruit's ability to absorb the information, vet their interest in the industry, and identify their likelihood to succeed.?

It uses the same tried-and-true methods as A.D. Banker's other courses: accessibility, multisensory learning, and an instructional design that increases learner engagement and understanding. Plus, recruits can access A.D. Banker's subject matter experts and customer care team, taking the burden off the hiring companies to answer questions.?

This powerful, yet cost-effective, course offers a simple solution to reduce hiring risks before anyone pays for exam prep. The new program pairs seamlessly with the manager dashboard, which means admins can see all candidates' and cohorts' progress and assessment scores and swiftly engage with underperformers. The A.D. Banker for Business platform will notify admins and managers if someone is falling below the standards of success.?

Access the Introduction to Securities and Financial Services course now .

To learn more about an A.D. Banker For Business account, sign up for a free tour to learn how they can create customized solutions for you.?

About A.D. Banker

For more than 44 years, insurance and securities pre-licensing candidates have trusted A.D. Banker to provide them with the information needed to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams. Courses are cross-referenced with the exam content outline to assure candidates receive what they need to know to produce outstanding results for Life & Health, Property & Casualty, Adjuster, and Securities exams. Content is presented through multiple, specialized modes of learning, online multimedia courses, and live webinars. As students progress through the material, the customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the road to licensing easier. Once licensed, producers can meet their continuing education requirements while satisfying state-specific requirements via classes, webinars, or online self-study courses. Learn more at ADBanker.com . A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com .

