The CE Shop LLC: $250,000 Donated to Food For Thought Denver to Eliminate Childhood Hunger, The CE Shop Foundation Continues Its Decade-Long Mission

With $1,654,344 donated from The CE Shop Foundation over the last 10+ years, ordinary people are making an extraordinary impact to hungry community members

Kicking off the year with their relentless giving mindset, The CE Shop Foundation is donating enough money to provide meals that would feed almost 3 football stadiums full of people or fill 2,070 school buses of children.

The CE Shop Foundation supports Food For Thought Denver , a nonprofit that provides a PowerSack filled with food for the weekend to children in need at 75 Denver-area schools. It's important to note that Food For Thought does what it does with zero overhead, and every dollar collected goes to buying food.

While a staggering number of children in Denver receive free or reduced lunches at school, unfortunately, the lunch they receive at school on Friday is often the last meal they eat until they get back to school on Monday morning. With a growing number of immigrants to the area who also need these services, this is a critical effort.

The CE Shop Foundation is proud to support feeding children and families in need and working to resolve and reverse the effects of hunger - especially in school-aged children- which include increased illness, depression, and anxiety, as well as behavioral problems.

Michael McAllister, Founder of The CE Shop Foundation stated, "I'm humbled by the work Bob Bell and all the volunteers that Food For Thought Denver put into the care of the community. It's an honor to work alongside them and be able to donate this check because I know every penny is spent on a child in need."

"The smallest efforts, like foregoing a cup of fancy coffee once a week, can feed a family of 4 for the weekend. We're grateful to The CE Shop Foundation, but the work does not end and we need more attention on this growing need," says Bob Bell, founder of Food For Thought Denver.

The CE Shop chose to support this cause because, as a leading provider of online professional education, its employees believe that school-aged children should be able to focus on learning rather than worrying about where their next meal will come from. The CE Shop Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

The majority of The CE Shop Foundation's donations come from either The CE Shop's employees, who can choose to give through a payroll deduction, or its students, who can donate when purchasing real estate, mortgage loan origination, appraisal, or home inspection education courses during checkout.

Visit this link to watch the Foundation's 10th Anniversary video posted back in the Fall and see the impact firsthand, as well choose to donate to the fight against childhood hunger .

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with both online and live-online options in real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they are veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

