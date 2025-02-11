BioBond Adhesives, Inc.: BioBond and Purdue Innovates Announce Licensing Agreement to Commercialize Novel Material Technologies

BioBond Continues to Grow Its IP Portfolio to Commercialize Sustainable Adhesives and Coating Solutions

BioBond Adhesives, Inc. ("BioBond" or the "Company"), the second portfolio company launched by Big Idea Ventures' Generation Food Rural Partners I, LP (GFRP) Fund, has executed a license agreement with the Purdue Innovates Office of Technology Commercialization (OTC) to advance certain technologies that have the potential to enable the Company to pursue its goal to usher in a new era with biodegradable adhesives and coatings alternatives for packaging of all types used in the consumer products industry.

BioBond is licensing multiple patent applications in the novel biomaterials space from the OTC, one of the most comprehensive technology transfer programs among leading research universities in the U.S. Marc McConnaughey, CEO of BioBond, stated, "Petroleum-based adhesives and coatings are a major source of VOCs and microplastics and are in need of innovative solutions which reduce our day-to-day exposure. I am pleased and excited to partner with Purdue in bringing these needed technologies to the market."

"Working with truly innovative professors and inventors allows GFRP to create new companies in the difficult areas of agriculture, materials and food. In addition to supporting the commercialization of IP, the Fund places these new companies in rural America, creating living-wage jobs in underrepresented regions," said Frank Klemens, managing director of the GFRP Fund. "Many of these professors are at Purdue and locating BioBond in a rural area in Indiana near the university was a win-win for the GFRP fund and for rural America. GFRP looks forward to a long, fruitful relationship with Purdue's team of professional innovators for many years to come."

"It has been great working with the Generation Food Rural Partners Fund. We are excited to work with BioBond in advancing the field of sustainable packaging to help solve some important global challenges," said Brooke Beier, senior vice president of Purdue Innovates. "This license is further proof that industry and academia can work together to advance technologies to improve people's lives around the world."

About BioBond

BioBond, Inc. is a material science company developing new adhesive materials, coatings, and applications that make our environment a healthier and safer place to live and work. We specialize in the development of biopolymer compounds to displace traditional petroleum-based adhesives and coatings. As the second company formed within BIV's Generation Food Rural Partners (GFRP) Fund, BioBond licenses intellectual property from multiple universities collaborating to develop novel materials to reduce the amount of plastic waste and VOCs such as formaldehydes entering the environment. BioBond headquarters is located in Lafayette, Indiana. For more information, visit https://biobondadhesives.com.

About Generation Food Rural Partners

Generation Food Rural Partners ("GFRP" or the "Fund") is an RBIC-licensed investment fund designed to drive economic growth and development in rural communities in the U.S. The Fund invests in the areas of agriculture, food, and protein technologies to form new companies based on intellectual property, creating living-wage jobs at its portfolio companies. GFRP is backed by members of the Farm Credit System, including Farm Credit Services of America, CoBank, Compeer Financial and Mid-America Farm Credit. GFRP is a part of Big Idea Ventures ("BIV"), the world's most active investor in FoodTech, investing in the best food technology and AgriTech companies globally. BIV has teams in New York, Paris and Singapore and has invested in more than 100 companies across 30 countries and manages the Global Food Innovation family of funds and GFRP. For more information, visit www.bigideaventures.com/generation-food-rural-partners.

About Purdue Innovates Office of Technology Commercialization

The Purdue Innovates Office of Technology Commercialization operates one of the most comprehensive technology transfer programs among leading research universities in the U.S. Services provided by this office support the economic development initiatives of Purdue University and benefit the university's academic activities through commercializing, licensing and protecting Purdue intellectual property. In fiscal year 2024, the office reported 145 deals finalized with 224 technologies signed, 466 invention disclosures received, and 290 U.S. and international patents received. The office is managed by the Purdue Research Foundation, a private, nonprofit foundation created to advance the mission of Purdue University. Contact: otcip@prf.org for more information.

