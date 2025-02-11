Valimail Extends Leadership in Email Authentication Market with 100% Customer Growth in Record-Breaking Year

Continued Innovation and Strategic Partnerships Drive Record Growth, Profitability, and Customer Adoption of Its DMARC and BIMI Solutions

Valimail , the leading provider of automated email authentication solutions, today announced a record-breaking fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, marked by significant growth in customer adoption, profitability, and revenue. The U.S. vendor market for pure-play DMARC solutions is the fastest growing portion of DMARC-as-a-Service, and spending on pure-play solutions is projected to outpace the broader market, according to third party research. Valimail is uniquely positioned to meet this growing need. The company's continued innovation and strategic partnerships have solidified its position as the leader in the rapidly expanding DMARC market, which is estimated to be worth $4.3 billion globally.

"Email remains the number one threat vector for attacks, and organizations are concluding that authenticating their email is no longer optional," said Alexander García-Tobar, CEO and co-founder of Valimail. "We're proud to be at the forefront of this movement, providing accurate, automated, and innovative DMARC solutions that make it easier for businesses of all sizes to achieve a stronger, multi-layered approach to security. Our rapid growth and G2 market leading client satisfaction ratings are a testament to the increasing importance of DMARC and the trust that organizations place in Valimail to protect their email."

2025 Fiscal Year Achievements Included:

Achieving Record Growth

This year marks a significant milestone for Valimail, as the company achieved the strongest revenue growth it's seen in its 10-year history. This accomplishment reflects the remarkable growth in customer adoption, and underscores the strength of Valimail's solutions and the trust customers place in securing their email infrastructure.

"2024 was a banner year for DMARC, as organizations worldwide recognized the critical need for email authentication to combat phishing and brand impersonation, especially given the advancements in AI-based spoofing. Valimail seized this opportunity with groundbreaking product innovations and strategic partnerships, further cementing our position as the market leader in DMARC solutions," said Kevin Dunne, Chief Operating Officer. "I couldn't be prouder of our team's relentless commitment to innovation and security, enabling businesses of all sizes to take control of their email ecosystems with confidence."

Market Momentum

The demand for DMARC solutions continues to surge, driven by factors such as increased authentication mandates from email service providers, the growing volume and AI-driven complexity of email-based cyberattacks, stricter consumer data protection requirements, and a shift towards zero-trust security models. In one year, Valimail's customer base has more than doubled, growing from 35,000 to 75,000 accounts.

Product Innovation

Valimail continued to drive product innovation, releasing multiple enhancements across the product suite, to further its market leadership.

The company's flagship product, Valimail Enforce, saw a wealth of new developments including enhanced subdomain reporting, as well as continuous health reporting on SPF and DKIM. Furthermore, Valimail released the Partners API to streamline integrations and enhance platform flexibility, including availability for Valimail Enforce in the Azure marketplace.

The company was first to market with several enhancements to Valimail Amplify to support Common Mark Certificates. Valimail Amplify took home Gold as Best Security Software in the 20th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity. Valimail Monitor continues to be the only free product for DMARC visibility, and the most popular tool for customers to begin their email authentication journey. This year, it added additional capabilities to better understand issues with their SPF records as well as measure the potential positive impact of BIMI.

These innovations, along with the continued dominance of Valimail's DMARC solutions in the market, continue to be recognized by the industry. In G2's Winter 2025 reports, Valimail was ranked #1 in several categories, including the Grid® Report for DMARC, Mid-Market Grid® Report for DMARC, Small-Business Grid® Report for DMARC, Mid-Market Implementation Index for DMARC and Europe Regional Grid® Report for DMARC. Valimail Enforce also received the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award, and Cybersecurity Excellence Award. Valimail also won the Best Product Anti-phishing and Publisher's Choice Email Security and Management Award in the InfoSec Awards.

"At Valimail, we're committed to supporting our customers at every stage of their email authentication journey," said Scott Ziegler, VP of Product at Valimail. "This year's product innovations, from enhanced BIMI capabilities to Continuous Protection Reporting, reflect our dedication to providing solutions that not only help businesses achieve enforcement but also maintain protection against evolving threats and phishing. Additionally, we empower our customers to leverage their DMARC progress to strengthen their marketing initiatives and build greater trust with their audience."

Strategic Partnerships

Valimail expanded its strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Abnormal, DigiCert and other leading companies, and achieved key milestones in its MSP program , including a rapid growth with Pax8 that has already made Valimail Core accessible to nearly 400 MSPs, who have used it to authenticate sender identity for almost 1,000 of their clients' domains. Valimail added critical features and functionality to Valimail Core, including portfolios to organize customer domains and team management to support role-based access controls. The company has continued to expand internationally through an agreement with CodeBlue Ltd. Valimail was also selected to be a partner in helping Defending Digital Campaigns to protect the presidential elections from criminal and state actor influence.

Company Growth & Recognition

Valimail has invested in new leadership to support its rapid growth, with key hires including Michael Chester, VP of Global Partnerships, and Nathan Reynolds, VP of Engineering. The company's leadership team has also been recognized, with CEO and Co-Founder Alexander García-Tobar being named Editor's Choice Chief Executive Officer in the 2024 InfoSec Awards. Valimail was also named one of BuiltIn's Best Places to Work list for 2025 in categories like 100 Best Remote Places to Work in 2025 and 100 Best Remote Midsize Places to Work in 2025.

About Valimail

Valimail is the global leader in Zero Trust email authentication and invented hosted DMARC in 2015 and DMARC-as-a-service in 2021. In use by 75,000 companies globally, the company's full line of cloud-native solutions authenticate sender identity to stop phishing, protect brands, and ensure compliance. From neighborhood shops to the world's largest brands, many organizations use these solutions to secure their emails. Valimail holds the most robust portfolio of 20 patents that unlock DMARC for businesses at scale and is the only DMARC solution to earn FedRAMP authorization. Valimail employees Chair and co-Chair many critical ecosystem bodies, such as the IETF DMARC Working Group, and the AuthIndicators Working Group developing BIMI. The premier DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key industry standards body, driving today's email authentication policies and tomorrow's cybersecurity advancements for everyone. For more information, please visit www.valimail.com .

