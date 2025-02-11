WHILL Inc: WHILL Reveals Model R Four-Wheel Mobility Scooter at the Medtrade Expo & Conference

The Model R is ISO-certified, showcasing patented electronic stability control

WHILL, Inc., a pioneering developer and service provider of electric mobility devices, unveils the four-wheel Model R mobility scooter at the Medtrade Expo & Conference in Dallas, which features patented electronic stability control technology (patent number: JP6980948B2), best-in-class turning radius, and an expansive floor for ample legroom.

The Model R allows for easy separation and portability, enabling quick disassembly.

This patented electronic stability control technology exemplifies WHILL's unwavering commitment to user protection by enhancing safety and stability. Building on this dedication, WHILL introduced the three-wheel version of the Model R in 2024 and earned an iF Design Award. The Model R series received FDA clearance, underscoring compliance with the highest regulatory standards.

The global market value for mobility scooters is projected to reach over 2.1 billion in 2025. This number reinforces the role these devices play in people's lives and their growing acceptance worldwide. (Source)

WHILL's four-wheel Model R incorporates stability, maneuverability, and portability. It is engineered for indoor and outdoor use, allowing users to navigate tight spaces. The scooter's slim, compact design and best-in-class turning radius, powered by Nidec's advanced technology, make it well-suited for crowded urban environments, confined indoor areas, and rugged outdoor terrain.

The Model R's stability comes from its industry-first electronic stability control system, independent suspension, and stabilizer, providing a smooth ride even on rough surfaces. Safety is WHILL's top priority, with the system automatically adjusting its speed during turns. The Model R series is IPX5 water resistant, protecting it from light rain and water exposure.

The Model R is built with high-strength aluminum and balances durability and a lightweight design for smooth transport. It features easy assembly, taking just 10 seconds to assemble or disassemble for convenient storage. The LG removable battery is FAA-compliant, offers an 11.6-mile driving range, and users can charge it in or outside of the device.

"At WHILL, our mission is to design mobility scooters for active individuals," said Satoshi Sugie, WHILL co-founder and CEO. "The success of our four-wheel Model R in Europe has reinforced our vision of creating more than just a scooter - we've developed a companion that offers stability, easy maneuverability, and a clean design. We are putting U.S. users in control so they can experience the freedom and confidence this scooter has already brought to so many people worldwide."

WHILL's smartphone owner app allows users to personalize their experience with features like keyless power-on and three Drive Modes. The app also tracks essential details like mileage and battery levels.

The Model R's simple, minimalistic design resonates with everyday lifestyles. Users can further express their style with custom color options for the tiller cover, such as silky bronze, garnet red, and lapis blue. An ergonomic seat and breathable mesh back prioritize comfort. The scooter is ISO 13485 certified for medical grade safety and quality.

WHILL is showcasing the four-wheel Model R at the Medtrade Expo & Conference in Dallas, TX, from February 18-20. Hi-res images can be found here. The scooter will be available for pre-order at Medtrade and to all U.S. consumers in March.

About WHILL, Inc.

Founded in 2012, WHILL provides personal mobility products and services in over 20 countries. WHILL enhances accessibility in spaces like airports, hospitals, theme parks, cruise ships, and convention centers. Their offerings range from electric scooters to fully autonomous power chairs, all designed to empower users with greater mobility and independence through advanced technology. Visit https://whill.inc to learn more.

Media Contact:

Lauren Clark

lclark@percepture.com

