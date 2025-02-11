Masino brings deep sales leadership experience from high-growth startups to publicly traded companies

Contentful, a leading content platform trusted by more than 4,200 customers, today announced the appointment of Chris Masino as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Masino is well-versed in building and scaling large global sales teams to drive rapid revenue growth while improving operational efficiency. He brings over 25 years of experience leading high-performance selling organizations, from high-growth startups to publicly traded companies.

Masino has a proven track record of scaling SaaS companies from early-stage growth to industry leadership. His expertise spans category creation, enterprise sales strategy, and building go-to-market teams that win in competitive markets. He played a key role in leading Mercury Interactive through its acquisition by HP, helped scale Jive Software through its IPO, and, most recently, grew ActionIQ into a leader in the Customer Data Platform (CDP) space, culminating in its acquisition.

"Chris brings immense value to the team with his ability to understand customer needs and pain points, identify the right solutions, and ensure maximum value for organizations," said Karthik Rau, CEO of Contentful. "Bringing in a dynamic leader to drive revenue strategy marks an important milestone for Contentful's growth and our continued investment in the business."

As CRO of Contentful, Chris will lead the company's global sales, partnerships, and revenue strategy. He will be focused on expanding Contentful's enterprise presence and accelerating the adoption of its content platform.

I am thrilled to join Contentful at an incredibly pivotal time in its journey," said Masino. "I look forward to the opportunity to accelerate growth, strengthen customer relationships, and solidify our position as a leading content platform."

Masino is a New Jersey native, where he lives with his wife and two sons.

