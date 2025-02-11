8x8 Platform for CX AI-based Products Increased 84% Year-Over-Year As Organizations Turn to AI Solutions to Unlock Continuous Business Improvements and Accelerate Resolutions

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the industry's most integrated Platform for CX that combines Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS APIs, today announced strong customer adoption and usage of the AI-powered 8x8 Platform for CX is helping to drive the next phase of the company's CX transformation. AI-based customer experience solutions, led by organizations increasingly adopting 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant to provide customer self-service, grew 84% year-over-year as of the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2024.

"Organizations are increasingly recognizing that long-term growth hinges on repeat customers, and the key to earning that loyalty is exceptional customer satisfaction. Businesses that prioritize seamless operations and outstanding service aren't just meeting expectations-they're creating the conditions for customers to return, advocate, and drive sustainable success," said Samuel Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. "The 8x8 Platform for CX is proving essential for organizations as they embrace AI to simplify complexity and fuel sustainable growth-empowering CX and IT leaders to transform fragmented interactions into seamless, impactful experiences that exceed customer expectations."

More organizations are adopting the AI-powered 8x8 Platform for CX to enhance their customers' journey across every touchpoint. Highlights as of December 31, 2024, the end of 8x8's FY25 Q3, included:

AI-based customer experience solutions grew 84% year-over-year, and was led by the strong adoption of 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant for digital and voice self-service, which increased nearly 130% year-over-year and over 12% quarter-over-quarter.

The volume of 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant AI interactions grew more than 370% year-over-year and 40% quarter-over-quarter.

More customers deploying the 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant for Voice solution attributed to a 160% jump in Voice AI interactions quarter-over-quarter and represented more than 58% of all AI interactions in FY25 Q3.

Highlighted 8x8 customer wins in FY25 Q3 included:

The Australian financial services subsidiary of a global automobile manufacturer chose 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 Work with Quality Management, Speech Analytics and Workforce Management to support nearly 500 employees, including 275 contact center agents. The decision to move from a legacy on-premises system to the 8x8 cloud platform was due to 8x8's intuitive and logical solution, modern user interface and comprehensive AI-powered reporting and analytics to provide the company with flexibility for future needs.

After the successful deployment of 8x8 Work across 1,700 stores and over 20,000 employees, one of the largest specialty retailers in North America added 8x8 Contact Center with Workforce Management to support more than 200 contact center agents. Key factors in the migration to 8x8 Platform for CX were omnichannel capabilities, robust analytics and deep integration with workforce management tools to deliver flexibility, real-time insights, and improved agent productivity.

A leading business travel management provider in the UK selected 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 Work to support more than 470 contact center agents. With two subsidiaries already using 8x8, the company chose the 8x8 Platform for CX for its high quality service and the 99.999% uptime SLA for exceptional reliability and minimized downtimes.

A Canadian insurance and benefits consulting provider with over 700 employees and 21 branches across Canada, chose 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 Work with 8x8 Engage and Quality Management Speech Analytics to support CX across the organization. The company wanted to move to a single cloud platform that offers a high quality of service, flexibility and potential upgrade capabilities together with French language support to meet compliance requirements.

A global flooring solutions manufacturer with 12,000 employees and over 60 locations serving customers in over 100 countries selected 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 Work to migrate from a legacy on-premises system to a unified cloud platform that will support over 2,000 employees and contact center agents.

Recent 8x8 CX Cloud Platform AI-powered innovations released in FY25 Q3 optimizing key customer touchpoint included:

Effortless Secure Payments Anywhere, Anytime Expanded 8x8 Secure Pay to enable secure and compliant payments across voice, touch-tone, SMS and email, through a fully automated customer experience via interactive voice response (IVR), or with an agent's assistance.

Secure, AI-powered payments through 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant: Organizations can now enable 8x8 Secure Pay to allow customers to pay through 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant for a fully automated path to process payments, no agent required, by either speaking payment details or entering the information via the phone's keypad. This new functionality enables customers to make payments quickly and securely, while increasing payment capture for businesses by allowing 24/7 payment.

Voice Intelligent Directory for 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant: 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant now delivers a faster, natural sounding service with the newly introduced Voice Intelligent Directory. Callers simply speak their request and the AI matches it to a comprehensive directory, ensuring seamless connections in seconds for improved CX through integration with 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 Work.

Faster Customer Support 8x8 Knowledge Base Shortcuts help agents quickly access and share relevant information, improving response times.

Enhanced Interaction Retrieval Widget for Proactive Monitoring: The Interaction Retrieval widget in 8x8 Supervisor Workspace empowers supervisors to quickly locate all contact center interactions, including voice calls, digital messages, transcriptions from 8x8 Speech Analytics, and voicemails. With enhanced functionality, supervisors can now download multiple interactions in bulk and effortlessly retrieve archived interactions, saving valuable time.

Mobile Device Management Support for Retail: Mobile Device Management (MDM) support and streamlined, credential-free authentication for shared devices for retail operations. This new, configurable user experience ensures secure and effortless access, tailored specifically for retail scenarios with retail staff in shared-device environments, such as stores with multiple departments or locations.

The 8x8 Platform for CX seamlessly unites contact center, unified communications, and communication APIs to help organizations connect customers and teams globally, empowering CX leaders with AI-powered performance and insights to make smarter decisions, delight customers, and drive lasting business impact.

