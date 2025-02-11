"World Robotics R&D Programs" released by International Federation of Robotics

Economies around the world are investing in robotics to support industry and society. But government research and development (R&D) programs are following different strategies. World Robotics R&D Programs 2025, published by the International Federation of Robotics, analyses official funding strategies in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

"The 4th edition of the World Robotics R&D Programs covers the latest funding developments, including updates in 2024," says Prof. Dr. Jong-Oh Park, Vice Chairman of the IFR Research Committee and member of the Executive Board. "A total of 13 countries are in the list, with Singapore and Canada being presented for the first time in this publication."

Robotics R&D programs overview: China, Japan, Korea, EU, Germany, USA

In China, the "14th Five-Year Plan" for the development of the robotics industry runs until 2025. The program, published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in Beijing in December 2021 focuses on promoting innovation. The aim is to make China a world leader in robotics technology and industrial development.

In Japan, the "New Robot Strategy" aims to make the country the world's number one robot innovation hub. Key sectors remain unchanged including manufacturing, nursing and medical, and agriculture.

In Korea, the government announced the "4th Basic Plan on Intelligent Robots" in January 2024 which will run until 2028. An investment of USD 128 million (KRW 180 billion) supports the development of the robotics industry as a core industry for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Horizon Europe is the European Union's key research and innovation framework program. The budget is set of USD 100 billion (EUR 95.5 billion) and runs until 2027. Top targets are: strengthening the EU's scientific and technological bases, boosting Europe's innovation capacity and competitiveness.

Robotics R&D programs managed by the United States include basic research on Intelligent Robotics and Autonomous Systems by the National Science Foundation (NSF), "Space Robotics" by the NASA and "Military Robotics and Autonomous Vehicles" by the Department of Defense (DoD).

