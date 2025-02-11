MikMak Stars the Year Running With Its Commitment to Accelerating Sales and Driving Profit for the World's Biggest Brands

MikMak, the global leader in eCommerce enablement and analytics, announced major updates to MikMak Insights and Headless Commerce APIs, available today. This year will also see additional major launches to help brands drive profitable volume sales, including a paradigm-shifting solution that, for the first time, empowers brands with pricing intelligence. MikMak will also leverage media ad units with MikMak's Headless Commerce API, creating high-converting commerce engines.

"The year may be new, but MikMak's commitment to continually raising the bar of innovation for our brands so that they have every opportunity to find success with their customers," said Rachel Tipograph, Founder, and CEO of MikMak. "Our updates and advancements to MikMak APIs illustrate our dedication to never settling on what is possible when a brand chooses MikMak as their eCommerce enablement and analytics solution."

Major Updates: MikMak Insights and Headless Commerce APIs

MikMak continues to push the boundaries of composable commerce-a modular approach to the technology that underpins eCommerce, enabling brands to create flexible, scalable eCommerce solutions that adapt to the ever-evolving consumer landscape.

The MikMak Insights API calms 'data chaos' by seamlessly integrating with existing data sources to deliver real-time, comprehensive insights, saving time and money. With faster time to value, brands can unlock a full view of performance metrics alongside media indicators, empowering them to make data-driven optimizations for enhanced marketing effectiveness.

No other eCommerce enablement platform offers the same level of composable commerce offerings and holistic data integration, advanced customization, real-time data access, and enhanced marketing effectiveness.

The MikMak Headless Commerce API gives brands the freedom to build and design custom websites and/or shoppable media experiences powered on the backend by MikMak's best-in-class global retail network, inventory data, and sales attribution.

IT leaders who engage with MikMak's Headless Commerce API will work hand in hand with the experts at MikMak to enable custom, privacy-safe, compliant, and scalable 'where to buy' technology integration to their brand websites worldwide. The newest improvements introduce a redesigned UX for a more intuitive experience. This, alongside enhanced data access, ensures brands can scale their strategies with consistency and speed.

Data access has also been enhanced. These improvements make day-to-day usage easier and faster for everyone while ensuring consistency as a brand grows.

More Innovation Announced: MikMak in 2025

2024 saw a series of significant enhancements to MikMak 3.0, the most advanced eCommerce enablement and analytics platform, including the launch of its Headless Commerce API, a Shoppable Recipe integration, and several key partnerships, such as the announcement with TrackStreet for best-in-class brand protection. On top of this, MikMak has made strides in its retail media tools, giving brands clearer perspectives on their national digital media and retail media network investments.

2025 has no slowing down in sight for MikMak, with several major announcements and improvements in store for the coming months. This includes a groundbreaking, proprietary AI-powered predictive analytics engine, improvements to omnichannel attribution capabilities, and increased data insights through more partnerships.

In the coming months, MikMak will offer its brand partners the ability to:

Optimize for Profitability with Pricing Intelligence This powerful tool will bring revenue growth management practices to media and marketing channels. Through MikMak, brands will gain unprecedented access to the pricing data needed to maximize campaign success.

This powerful tool will bring revenue growth management practices to media and marketing channels. Through MikMak, brands will gain unprecedented access to the pricing data needed to maximize campaign success. Leverage Media Ad Units via MikMak Headless Commerce API - This will transform brand media with tech partners into high-converting commerce engines, seamlessly connecting global audiences to retailers through interactive, data-driven ad experiences.

This will transform brand media with tech partners into high-converting commerce engines, seamlessly connecting global audiences to retailers through interactive, data-driven ad experiences. Own Data and Drive Unit Sales Powered by MikMak's exclusive partnership with AccelPay This will allow Alcohol brands to capture first-party data to understand their customers while ensuring seamless, compliant retailer fulfillment-empowering brands to move unit sales "cases" and build lasting loyalty.

For more information on the MikMak Platform and API advancements, and to keep up to date on the latest news coming out of MikMak, visit MikMak.com

About MikMak

MikMak is a global software company that provides the leading eCommerce enablement and analytics platform for multichannel brands, helping them to better convert customers. In February 2023, MikMak acquired French eCommerce enablement and analytics software company Swaven, significantly expanding its global reach into EMEA, APAC, and LATAM. The company then acquired ChannelAdvisor's Shoppable Media and Brand Analytics product lines from Rithum (formerly CommerceHub) in August of 2023, further strengthening the breadth and depth of MikMak's commerce insights. MikMak is backed by some of the world's leading investors, including Wavecrest Growth Partners, Luminari Capital, and VaynerMedia.

For more information, please visit MikMak.com, and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211810010/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Erin Kurland

Marketing@MikMak.com