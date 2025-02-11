The round, led by Intel Capital, will further infuse AI into customer acquisition lifecycle optimization

Voyantis, the AI-driven growth platform for customer acquisition and lifecycle optimization, announced it raised $41M in funding, bringing its total funding to $60M. Voyantis has tripled its ARR two years in a row and the funding will fuel and expedite its rapid growth trajectory. The round was led by Intel Capital with participation from Square Peg, Target Global, Jibe, Redseed, Alicorn, 20Growth, Essential and ICON. Intel Capital Investment Director Lisa Cohen will also join Voyantis' board of directors to further accelerate the company's growth.

Voyantis was founded on the premise that evolving global economy fundamentals were causing companies to shift away from growth-at-all-costs strategies towards efficient and fiscally responsible growth practices, with a focus on improving Unit Economics. With a bold mission to reimagine, transform and streamline the whole growth process, Voyantis empowers growth teams to identify, acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable customers. Voyantis combines predictive and prescriptive AI to eliminate the guesswork traditionally involved in assessing a customer's potential value and delivers the user automated actions on the next steps and execution timing.

"We built Voyantis because we believed that the traditional Growth playbooks were primed to be completely re-written in the AI-era. Our new AI-based approach to Growth, opens up a vast new world for Growth and Acquisition teams," said Ido Wiesenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyantis. "Our mission is to empower businesses to increase profitability and improve unit economics by leveraging AI to acquire, nurture and retain the right customers for their business based on the platform's ability to assess the future value of a customer at any given point of time throughout their journey and couple the prediction with the optimal set of actions. We are proud to partner with Intel Capital to redefine how businesses achieve sustainable, healthy and predictable growth."

Voyantis tripled its customer base in 2024. Companies such as Miro, Rappi and Moneylion rely on Voyantis to automate the acquisition of high-value customers on an individual's lifetime value (LTV) basis, which is predicted and continuously updated at every stage of the journey using anonymized first-party, declarative, engagement, and revenue data. These predictions are then coupled with AI-generated prescriptions that produce targeted actions or incentives executed directly via platforms such as Salesforce and Braze.

"Having worked with our portfolio companies at Intel Capital to increase efficiency over the past few years, we've noticed a broader trend across the market: companies of all sizes are focusing on driving smarter, more intentional campaigns that maximize LTV. Voyantis is positioned to enable and automate this shift, empowering companies to optimize and prioritize acquiring, nurturing and retaining the most valuable customers," said Lisa Cohen, Investment Director at Intel Capital. "Voyantis' ability to productize the connection between predictive and prescriptive AI redefines how businesses unlock customer value. Seeing their customers reporting to their boards based on the Voyantis growth metrics solidified our faith in their ability to help companies grow."

With offices in the US, EMEA, LATAM and Israel and over 70 employees, Voyantis is on a rapid global growth trajectory. The funding will enable Voyantis to expand hiring efforts across sales, marketing, and delivery teams to optimize GTM strategy and pursue further R&D initiatives.

About Voyantis:

Voyantis helps companies to focus on the RIGHT customers at the RIGHT time for every step of the customer journey. Voyantis is at the forefront of using AI to transform growth strategies. By leveraging user-level lifetime value (LTV) predictions and AI-generated action prescriptions, Voyantis enables businesses to acquire, retain, and nurture high-value customers with precision and efficiency. Companies such as Miro, Rappi and Moneylion rely on Voyantis's AI platform to automatically trigger actions such as acquiring the right customers on Google and Meta, allocating incentives to the right customers via Salesforce and Braze, and triggering the right upsell options at the right time for each of their customers.

For more information, visit https://www.voyantis.ai/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211913390/en/

Contacts:

Assaf Allony, assaf.allony@voyantis.ai, +972544294466