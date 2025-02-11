Travelport and Chase Travel Group Strengthen Partnership, Sign Multi-Year Agreement to Deliver Seamless Travel Bookings

LANGLEY, United Kingdom, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelport , a global technology company that powers travel bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide, today announced the expansion of their partnership with Chase Travel Group , a travel industry leader and business unit of JPMorganChase, through a new long-term agreement. The deal confirms Chase Travel Group's access to a wide range of enriched, multi-source content from Travelport, in addition to modern retailing tools and merchandizing features available through the Travelport+ platform.

"As an integral travel partner for Chase Travel Group, this agreement solidifies our partnership and supports Chase Travel Group's unwavering commitment to its loyal customers," said Andrew Jordan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Travelport. "Travelport is laser-focused on simplifying the complex travel industry, and we will continue to innovate ways to normalize and optimize multi-source content for our partners, all through the lens of the end traveler."

As airlines increasingly implement New Distribution Capability (NDC) technology to distribute more competitive and distinctive offers, travel retailers are challenged to sell and service the full breadth of content available seamlessly. The leading technology from Travelport will enable Chase Travel Group to consume and present retail-ready content from multiple sources and suppliers (including NDC and traditional content from air carriers, as well as hotel and car) in a way that makes it easy for consumers to shop, compare and book competitive travel offers. Chase Travel Group will have access to the latest Travelport+ features, including faster, more intelligent trip searches, driven by Travelport's AI powered Content Curation Layer.

"As we expand our premium travel offerings for the travelers who book through Chase Travel Group, we are excited to retain our partnership with Travelport," said Danielle Serban, Chief Product Officer of Chase Travel Group. "Together, we look forward to continuing to elevate our loyalty program and delivering exceptional travel experiences for our customers."

About Travelport

Travelport is a global technology company that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide. Buyers and sellers of travel are connected by the company's next generation marketplace, Travelport+, which simplifies how brands connect, upgrades how travel is sold, and enables modern digital retailing. Headquartered in the United Kingdom and operating in more than 165 countries around the world, Travelport is focused on driving innovation that simplifies the complex travel ecosystem.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481912/5159509/TRAVELPORT_LOGO_BLACK_CMYK_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/travelport-and-chase-travel-group-strengthen-partnership-sign-multi-year-agreement-to-deliver-seamless-travel-bookings-302372915.html