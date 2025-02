Cardano News Today: ADA Skyrockets 15% as Grayscale Unveils First-Ever Cardano ETF Plan There is major news for Cardano investors today after Grayscale tapped NYSE Arca to file for a Cardano ETF on their behalf. The news sent ADA prices soaring by more than 15% on the day to reach $0.815. Grayscale Investments, which already ...

