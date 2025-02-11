Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
11.02.2025 15:38 Uhr
75 Leser
SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Top Food Safety Non-Conformances in 2024 - Learnings & How To Prevent Re-Occurrence

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2025 / SCS Global Services

Date: February 20th, 2025 | 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

Complimentary Webinar

Top Food Safety Non-Conformances in 2024 - Learnings & How to Prevent Re-Occurrence

February 20th, 2025 | 12:00PM ET/9:00AM PT

REGISTER

Staying ahead of common non-conformances is crucial for maintaining strong food safety systems and successful certifications. Join SCS Global Services food safety experts Denise Webster, VP of Food Safety, Training & Consulting and Hilda Bryan, Sr. Auditing Manager, Food Safety Audits as they share critical insights from the most common food safety non-conformances observed during audits in 2024. This informative webinar will help food producers, manufacturers and processors identify potential gaps in their food safety systems and implement effective preventive measures.

The webinar will cover:

  • Breakdown of the top food safety non-conformances found across different GFSI schemes including SQF, BRCGS, GLOBALG.A.P. and PrimusGFS

  • Examine root causes behind recurring issues

  • Share practical solutions and best practices to prevent these issues

  • Provide real-world examples of successful corrective actions

  • Discuss trends in food safety compliance challenges

  • Offer actionable strategies to strengthen your food safety management system

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts and enhance your food safety program. The session will include time for Q&A to address your specific concerns.

REGISTER HERE FOR THE WEBINAR

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, contact:

Shyama Devarajan
Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services
sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
