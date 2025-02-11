SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Top Food Safety Non-Conformances in 2024 - Learnings & How To Prevent Re-Occurrence

SCS Global Services

Date: February 20th, 2025 | 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

Top Food Safety Non-Conformances in 2024 - Learnings & How to Prevent Re-Occurrence

February 20th, 2025 | 12:00PM ET/9:00AM PT

Staying ahead of common non-conformances is crucial for maintaining strong food safety systems and successful certifications. Join SCS Global Services food safety experts Denise Webster, VP of Food Safety, Training & Consulting and Hilda Bryan, Sr. Auditing Manager, Food Safety Audits as they share critical insights from the most common food safety non-conformances observed during audits in 2024. This informative webinar will help food producers, manufacturers and processors identify potential gaps in their food safety systems and implement effective preventive measures.

The webinar will cover:

Breakdown of the top food safety non-conformances found across different GFSI schemes including SQF, BRCGS, GLOBALG.A.P. and PrimusGFS

Examine root causes behind recurring issues

Share practical solutions and best practices to prevent these issues

Provide real-world examples of successful corrective actions

Discuss trends in food safety compliance challenges

Offer actionable strategies to strengthen your food safety management system

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts and enhance your food safety program. The session will include time for Q&A to address your specific concerns.

