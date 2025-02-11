San Juan, Puerto Rico--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Hemostemix PR Inc. proudly congratulates Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) on achieving the prestigious CEIV Pharma Certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This milestone reinforces Puerto Rico's status as a global leader in the logistics of biologics and pharmaceutical products.

The CEIV Pharma Certification ensures the highest standards in the handling, storage, and transportation of biologics and pharmaceutical products, meeting rigorous international criteria for quality and safety. With this certification, SJU joins an elite group of major global hubs such as Miami and Amsterdam, further positioning Puerto Rico as a strategic nexus in the global biologics and pharmaceutical supply chain.

"The achievement of CEIV Pharma Certification by Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport is a testament to Puerto Rico's commitment to excellence in biologics and pharmaceutical logistics," said Thomas Smeenk, President & CEO, Hemostemix PR Inc. "This certification provides Hemostemix PR Inc. with access to a world-leading, certified biologics logistics hub, enabling the efficient delivery of ACP-01 therapies to patients across the globe," Smeenk said.

This strategic advancement not only enhances Puerto Rico's logistics capabilities but also supports Hemostemix PR Inc.'s mission to improve patient outcomes worldwide through cutting-edge regenerative therapies. The robust, certified infrastructure at SJU ensures that sensitive biologics like ACP-01 are transported with the highest levels of care and compliance, meeting the stringent demands of Hemostemix.

Hemostemix PR Inc. is leveraging this state-of-the-art logistics hub to expand its global reach to deliver its life-changing ACP-01 treatment to those in need.

About Hemostemix PR Inc.

Hemostemix PR Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hemostemix Inc., (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) is focused on the commercialization of ACP-01. Demonstrated to improve the recipients' quality of life and longevity, ACP-01 is Your Fountain of Youth . Patients suffering from angina, ischemic and dilated cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, vascular dementia, peripheral arterial disease and chronic limb threatening ischemia, who were treated with ACP-01 experienced a safe infusion of their own stem cells, and a clinically relevant and statistically significant improvement in heart function, circulation, exercise capacity, wound healing, cessation of pain and reduced limb amputation rates. Published in nine peer reviewed journals, seven clinical trials of 318 subjects (1 phase II, 5 phase I's, 1 retrospective study) demonstrate ACP-01 is safe, clinical relevant, and statistically significant. Saving a limb from amputation is saving a life.

