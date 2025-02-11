Soulaan.com: Soulaan. The Breakthrough Ethnonym That Has Taken Over Social Media.

The Creators Speak on its popularity, and community initiatives.

In recent years, the term Soulaan has surged across social media, evolving from a lineage-based ethnonym into a cultural movement centered on Black American identity, economic self-sufficiency, and spiritual empowerment. Originating on TikTok in 2020, Soulaan meaning "Soul American," with the additional "A" representing "Autochthonous American" has rapidly gained traction on Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter). Soulaan.com has become a premier destination for all things educational around the ethnonym Soulaan, and what better time than during Black History Month!

T-Roy Parks, Maroc Wallace, and Dwayne Coleman coined the term to distinctly identify Native Black Americans those whose ancestors helped build America and whose lineage can be traced back at least to the 1800s census. Unlike broad, pan-African or flat-Black identifiers, Soulaan is specifically designated for those whose ancestors were instrumental in shaping American society through their resilience, contributions, and pre-legislative indigeneity. The creators came together for an interview to explain the origin and history of Soulaan on their Podcast Soulaan By Maroc Horus.

The Soulaan Flag: A Symbol of Identity and Legacy

One of the movement's most visually striking milestones is the Soulaan Flag, officially introduced on August 9, 2024. Designed by Maroc Wallace with creative approval from Dwayne Coleman (Midnight) and T-Roy Parks, the flag incorporates elements of the Black American Heritage Flag while maintaining the indigo hues found in the modern American flag. The inclusion of the golden sword and wreath pays homage to Black American contributions to the nation's foundation, including figures like Grace Wisher, a young Black apprentice involved in the original design of the U.S. flag.

The flag distinguishes itself from the Black American Heritage Flag, which was created in 1967 by Melvin Charles and Gleason T. Jackson during the Civil Rights Movement. The Soulaan Flag is a contemporary addition, designed to visually represent the perseverance and contributions of Black Americans today.

Economic Empowerment Through RSSE

In addition to its cultural initiatives, Soulaan is advancing economic independence through the launch of The Restoration Society of Soulaan Enterprises (RSSE). Unlike traditional nonprofits that rely on external funding, RSSE is a for-profit entity that prioritizes self-sufficiency, reinvestment, and cooperative economics. The organization generates revenue through:

• Merchandising (including the Soulaan Flag and apparel)

• Publishing and Media Production

• Strategic Business Collaborations

By leveraging commerce and market-driven strategies, RSSE aims to keep Black American intellectual property under Black American ownership, ensuring that economic resources remain within the community.

"For Soulaan History Month (Black History Month), we wanted to create something truly noteworthy for us as a people of perseverance," said T-Roy. "RSSE is designed to be a long-term solution for economic empowerment."

Cultural and Spiritual Significance

Beyond terminology, Soulaan represents a reclamation of cultural history. A key component of the movement is Maroc Horus, an initiative dedicated to exploring and preserving Hoodoo and Rootwork, spiritual traditions deeply rooted in Black American heritage. While Soulaan is inclusive of all faiths, Maroc Horus aims to reconnect individuals with ancestral practices of empowerment, healing, and protection.

"You can be of any faith and be Soulaan, but we thought it was important to emphasize what we created specifically for ourselves, and that would be Rootwork through Maroc Horus," said Maroc.

A New Era of Black American Identity

The emergence of Soulaan follows a historical trend of Black Americans reclaiming their identity. Just as "Negro" transitioned to "Black" and "African American" only being officially recognized on the US census in 2000.

"We are not Africans, we are Soulaan, we were made in America and had an ethnogenesis. Landmass doesn't determine genotype or phenotype mutations. We are autochthonous while fully recognizing the transatlantic slave trade as an addition to our story, but our claim to America isn't rooted in that, it's in our founding contributions, resilience, and pre-legislative indigeneity. Us being Soulaan is enough," -Maroc

"True power comes not from what is given, but from what is reclaimed, rebuilt, and redefined by those who dare to imagine their own greatness," said Dwayne.

As the movement continues to grow, Soulaan is positioning itself as more than just a cultural identity-it is a self-sustaining movement dedicated to economic empowerment, historical recognition, and spiritual reclamation.

For more information, visit Soulaan.com and Rssesoulaan.com explore official Soulaan merchandise, resources, and community initiatives.

- In affiliation with Soulaannation.com

Media Contact:

Soulaan Team

Soulaanofficial@gmail.com

SOURCE: Soulaan.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire