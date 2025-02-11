Boomerang Ventures Completes Series A2 Round in Wicked Technologies to Advance Incontinence Care Innovation

Boomerang Ventures, a combination venture studio and fund, has completed a $2.1 million Series A2 funding round for Wicked Technologies, a Louisville-based company revolutionizing incontinence care with its Wicked Smart Pad (WSP). This investment marks Boomerang Ventures' latest commitment to investing in women-led health technology innovations that are set to revolutionize patient care.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alli and the team at Wicked Technologies into our growing portfolio," said Oscar Moralez, Founder & Managing Partner of Boomerang Ventures. "From our very first conversations with Alli, we were impressed by her unique background, experience, and skills in this space, which gives us immense confidence that she can lead the company to success. Their groundbreaking approach to incontinence management has the potential to transform senior living organizations and enhance the quality of life for countless individuals. At Boomerang, we invest in solutions that don't just innovate but truly make a difference in healthcare."

Transforming Incontinence Management with Smart Technology

Founded by Alli Truttmann, Wicked Technologies initially began as Wicked Sheets, specializing in moisture-wicking bedding. During COVID-19, the company pivoted to develop the Wicked Smart Pad, a sensorized, reusable incontinence care solution designed to enhance patient care, optimize caregiver efficiency, and reduce costs for senior living communities, specifically Assisted Living (AL).

The WSP detects as little as four ounces of moisture, sending real-time alerts within 30 seconds to caregivers, ensuring timely intervention. The system includes mobile and desktop applications that provide data-driven insights, allowing care teams to identify patterns, optimize staffing, and reduce unnecessary wakings and linen changes. Pilot programs with Atria Senior Living and other partners are underway, targeting assisted living facilities across the Midwest and coastal regions.

"The support from Boomerang Ventures allows us to accelerate our path to market and finalize FDA registration for the Wicked Smart Pad," said Alli Truttmann, CEO of Wicked Technologies. "We're building a future where incontinence management is proactive, not reactive, improving both patient outcomes and caregiver workflows. With Boomerang's strategic investment and guidance, we are positioned to scale rapidly and impact lives on a greater level."

Investment Driving Growth and Market Expansion

The Series A2 funding will be used to:

? Complete FDA registration of the Wicked Smart Pad as a Class II, 510(k) exempt medical device within the next five to six months.

? Expand pilot programs to 10 additional assisted living facilities across Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and California.

? Advance product development and sales pipeline to accelerate commercialization and expand partnerships with senior care providers.

A Strategic Partnership for Healthcare Innovation

With Wicked Technologies, Boomerang now supports five women-led companies dedicated to disrupting and transforming healthcare.

"Our mission at Boomerang Ventures is to identify and scale transformative technologies that address real-world healthcare challenges," added Moralez. "Wicked Technologies is a prime example of this mission in action, focusing on two critical verticals within connected health-Aging & Chronic Care and Remote Patient Management. Their intelligent, data-driven solutions are poised to redefine incontinence care among seniors by enhancing patient well-being while simultaneously driving operational efficiency. We are excited to support their innovation as they work to improve healthcare delivery for aging populations and those managing chronic conditions."

About Wicked Technologies

Wicked Technologies, based in Louisville, Kentucky, is the creator of the Wicked Smart Pad, a washable, sensorized bedding solution designed to detect and mitigate moisture events in senior living facilities. The WiFi-enabled technology provides real-time alerts to caregivers, allowing for immediate intervention and helping to reduce the risk of bed sores and other moisture-related health complications. The Wicked Smart Pad also tracks moisture event trends through detailed historical data, enabling caregivers to anticipate needs, enhance care planning, and improve operational efficiency. By streamlining the process of moisture management, the Wicked Smart Pad reduces caregiver workload and improves resident comfort. For more information, visit wickedsmartpad.com.

About Boomerang Ventures

Founded in 2019, Boomerang Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on early growth-stage connected health technology companies. Leveraging a combination studio and venture fund, Boomerang provides the collaborative direction, deep industry expertise, and continuum of support founders need to take their innovations from ideation to market. Boomerang believes that better patient care begins with identifying and solving the biggest challenges in healthcare. Boomerang Ventures is proudly and strategically based in Indianapolis, where the healthcare and entrepreneurial business climate is a thriving community ripe with opportunities. With a secure niche at the intersection of health technology, studio-fund synchronization, and the Midwest, Boomerang differentiates itself from the competition. Boomerang Ventures is Healthcare Innovation, Reimagined. For more information, visit boomerang.vc.

