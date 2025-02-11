Fredericksburg, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Hill Country Chocolate, the renowned artisanal chocolate maker based in the historic town of Fredericksburg, Texas, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product line, "Texas Crispy Pecans." This new offering includes a delectable selection of Roasted Pecans, Spicy Pecans, and Cinnamon Pecans, each crafted with precision and care to deliver an unparalleled snacking experience.

Texas Crispy Pecans from Hill Country Chocolate in Fredericksburg, Texas in the heart of the Texas Hill Country.

These pecans are meticulously long-roasted for over 90 minutes, following a brief cooking period in a sugar glaze. This unique process ensures a perfect crunch and a rich, satisfying flavor that sets them apart from ordinary pecans. The pecans are sourced directly from San Saba, Texas, a region celebrated for producing some of the finest pecans in the world.

"Texas Crispy Pecans" are now available for purchase on Hill Country Chocolate's website, offering customers a taste of Texas Hill Country's finest produce. This new line complements the company's existing range of artisanal chocolates and confections, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the gourmet food industry.

"Our new pecan line is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation," said Dan McCoy, CEO of Hill Country Chocolate. "By partnering with local farmers and utilizing artisanal and traditional roasting techniques, we are able to offer a product that is both delicious and true to our Texas roots."

Hill Country Chocolate's dedication to blending European chocolate-making traditions with local flavors has earned it national acclaim, particularly through its Premiere Wine & Chocolate Experience. This latest product line is a continuation of the company's mission to provide unique and memorable culinary experiences to its customers.

For those seeking the perfect gift or a delightful treat for themselves, "Texas Crispy Pecans" offer a versatile and flavorful option. Whether enjoyed on their own or paired with Hill Country Chocolate's signature bonbons, these pecans are sure to delight the palate and evoke the rich culinary heritage of the Texas Hill Country.

About Hill Country Chocolate

Hill Country Chocolate is a premier artisanal chocolate maker in historic Fredericksburg, Texas, blending European chocolate-making traditions with Texas Hill Country flavors. The company's nationally acclaimed Premiere Wine & Chocolate Experience, featured in Texas Monthly and D Magazine, showcases their signature bonbons and confections paired with curated wines in their Fredericksburg tasting room.

