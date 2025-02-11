Advanced Call Center Technologies Achieves Record Sales and Expansion in 2024

Vertical Growth, Geographic Expansion, Industry Recognition and Transformative Technologies Drive Unprecedented Success

Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT), a 100% employee-owned global leader in customer experience and business process outsourcing, today announced record-breaking sales and expansion into new verticals for the calendar year 2024. This remarkable achievement underscores ACT's position as a trusted partner across multiple industries, driven by client demand, technological innovation, and a steadfast commitment to excellence.

"Our unprecedented growth is a testament to the trust our partners place in us, the flawless execution and exceptional service our Employee Owners deliver daily, and the reputation we've built as a company that consistently exceeds expectations. This reputation continues to attract new clients while inspiring our long-standing partners to expand our responsibilities and entrust us with new lines of business within their organizations," said Hunter Croft, President and CEO of ACT.

Expansion to Meet Growing Demand

In response to escalating client demand across numerous verticals, ACT significantly expanded its global footprint in 2024. This includes the opening of our third flagship site in Texas, where we have operated since 2003, as well as the establishment of a new international, multilingual hub in Johannesburg, South Africa. These expansions are strategically positioned not only to meet growing client needs but also to provide access to superior workforce talent and infrastructure in markets that are less saturated with BPO providers. This approach ensures clients benefit from exceptional service quality, cost advantages, and enhanced operational resilience.

Despite the rapid pace of site development, ACT is filling these new centers almost as quickly as they are being built, a testament to the strong demand for ACT's services and the company's reputation for delivering outstanding results.

"With the opening of our new sites, we're not only increasing capacity but also strategically positioning ourselves in markets where we can tap into a highly talented and diverse workforce. These are business-friendly communities with strong infrastructure and local support for the BPO industry," said Susan Parker, Chief Operating Officer. "This allows us to bring even greater innovation, agility, and cost efficiency to our partners while continuing to deliver the exceptional outcomes they have come to expect from ACT."

Looking Ahead

ACT's continued focus on innovation, transparency, and client satisfaction positions it as a leader in the customer experience space. As demand for ACT's solutions grows, the organization remains committed to expanding its capabilities, advancing its technologies, and delivering unmatched outcomes for its partners.

