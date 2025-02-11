AFVi Strengthens CNG Safety by Certifying 441 New Fuel System Inspectors

AFVi is proud to spotlight its continued leadership in promoting compressed natural gas (CNG) safety through workforce development and certification. With the successful launch of the Cummins CNG Master Tech Qualification Program and the certification of 441 new CNG fuel system inspectors in 2024, AFVi is setting new standards for safety and operational excellence in the alternative fuels industry.

AFVi's CNG Fuel System Inspector Training

An AFVi instructor teaches CNG technicians about fuel system inspections.

A Legacy of CNG Safety

Since the program's inception in 2016, AFVi has certified more than 3,000 CNG fuel system inspectors in the U.S. and Canada, making it the foremost provider of CNG certification in the industry. Inspectors certified by AFVi are predominantly employed by commercial and government fleets, including cities, counties, and transit authorities. Less than 1% of these inspectors currently operate independently.

Expanding CNG Expertise Through the Cummins Partnership

In 2024, AFVi partnered with Cummins to launch the CNG Master Tech Qualification Program , aimed at equipping technicians in the heavy-duty truck dealer market with the skills to inspect and service CNG fuel systems across manufacturers.

This groundbreaking initiative addresses a critical need in the industry, enhancing the safety, efficiency, and reliability of CNG vehicles while laying the groundwork for widespread adoption of sustainable energy solutions. By broadening access to certification and training, this program ensures the highest standards of safety while bolstering confidence in the CNG market.

Strengthening the CNG Industry

The continued growth in certified inspectors directly benefits the CNG industry by reinforcing its reputation for safety and reliability. Certified inspectors play a pivotal role in maintaining operational integrity, fostering public trust, and driving the transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions.

Annalloyd Thomason, CEO of AFVi, remarked, "Safety is at the core of everything we do. By partnering with industry leaders like Cummins, we're not just training technicians - we're building a safer, more efficient future for alternative fuels."

Looking Ahead

AFVi remains committed to advancing CNG safety through innovative programs and partnerships. With a focus on workforce development, AFVi will continue to provide essential training and certifications that support the alternative fuels industry in achieving its safety and sustainability goals.

For more information about AFVi's training programs and certifications, visit AFVi.com or contact them directly to discuss customized solutions for your team.

