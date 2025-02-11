Anzeige
Jet Dock to Showcase Floating Dock Solutions at Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show

Finanznachrichten News

Jet Docks' Floating Boat Lift Technology

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2025 / Jet Dock Systems, a global leader in modular, drive-on boat docking solutions, is set to exhibit at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show from February 12-16, 2025, at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Visitors can explore Jet Dock's latest floating boat lifts and docking solutions, designed for boats, personal watercraft (PWC), kayaks, and other watercraft. The company's patented modular docking technology offers a maintenance-free, drive-on experience that enhances convenience and protection for vessel owners. Attendees can find Jet Dock at Booth MB4504.

"For more than three decades, this show has been the ultimate destination for boaters, and we're thrilled to be back," said Jet Dock Vice President Allan Eva, III. "Our team is ready to showcase the latest advancements in modular docking, helping boat owners maximize time on the water with effortless dry-docking solutions."

Recognized as the largest boating and yachting event in the world, the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is expected to draw over 100,000 attendees eager to explore cutting-edge marine technology. The show spans multiple venues, including the Convention Center, Herald Plaza, Pride Park, Museum Park Marina, Venetian Marina, and Superyacht Miami at IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami, featuring everything from high-performance yachts to innovative docking accessories.

Jet Dock has pioneered drive-on docking technology, delivering customizable, floating dry-docking systems that accommodate PWCs, small watercraft, mid-sized boats, and high-performance vessels up to 50 feet and beyond. Attend the show and see how Jet Deck Florida simplifies the docking experience.

For all media and sales inquiries, please contact salesteam@jetdock.com or call 1-800-JETDOCK.

Contact Information

Byron Jacobs
salesteam@jetdock.com
1-800-JETDOCK

.

SOURCE: Jet Dock



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
