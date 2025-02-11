Anzeige
Hetherington Group and SafeHaven Security Group Partner to Strengthen Threat Assessments and Digital Risk Monitoring

Finanznachrichten News

This collaboration enhances SafeHaven's ability to identify, assess, and mitigate threats by integrating Hetherington Group's cutting-edge digital vulnerability and risk monitoring capabilities.

WANAQUE, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2025 / Hetherington Group, a leading provider of open-source intelligence (OSINT) training and investigative services, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with SafeHaven Security Group, a premier threat assessment and security consulting firm. This collaboration enhances SafeHaven's ability to identify, assess, and mitigate threats by integrating Hetherington Group's cutting-edge digital vulnerability and risk monitoring services.

Hetherington Group

Hetherington Group
Hetherington Group

As security threats evolve in complexity, organizations must take a proactive approach to protecting their personnel, assets, and operations. SafeHaven Security Group specializes in high-level threat assessment, security planning, and risk mitigation strategies, ensuring clients receive tailored, comprehensive protection. Through this partnership, Hetherington Group will then work with clients to uncover, monitor, and remove personally identifiable information (PII) found online and then monitor for new exposures and remove them if found.

"Our partnership with SafeHaven Security Group offers a more complete and thorough threat assessment," said Cynthia Hetherington, CEO and Founder of Hetherington Group. "By incorporating digital vulnerability assessments and risk monitoring into their security strategies, we're ensuring that clients have a full-spectrum approach to risk-both online and offline."

By integrating Hetherington Group's expertise in digital vulnerability and online risk monitoring with SafeHaven Security's real-world threat assessment capabilities, organizations will benefit from a holistic security approach that addresses threats in the digital and physical landscapes.

"Today's threats aren't just physical-they originate in the digital realm long before they manifest in the real world," said Doug Elms, Principal Consultant of SafeHaven Security Group. "With Hetherington Group's industry-leading OSINT capabilities, we're elevating our threat assessment services to provide unparalleled protection for our clients."

Together, Hetherington Group and SafeHaven Security Group are committed to delivering proactive, intelligence-driven security services that help organizations stay ahead of evolving threats.

For more information on this partnership and how it enhances security solutions, visit Hetherington Group's Website and SafeHaven Security Group's Website.

Contact Information

Jason Jones
President
publishing@hetheringtongroup.com
(973) 706-7525

Mary Craige
Vice President, Marketing
mary@hetheringtongroup.com
9737067525

.

SOURCE: Hetherington Group



