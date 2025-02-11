Silk to Showcase Cutting-Edge AI Enablement for Healthcare at ViVE 2025

Enabling Organizations to Leverage Real-Time EHR Data to Make the Best Decisions

Silk Technologies, the leader in software-defined cloud storage, is proud to announce its sponsorship of ViVE 2025, the premier event for digital health innovation, taking place February 16-19, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Silk will showcase its cutting-edge healthcare data platform at Booth #1737 highlighting:

AI Enablement: Silk enables organizations to maintain a dynamic digital twin of their production data to enable real-time, AI-driven decisions.

Risk-free Data Analytics: Run analytics against a digital twin of production EHR data that is always up to date eliminating maintenance windows and planned downtime.

Simple and Safe Cloud Adoption: Confidently move and run EHR applications and data in the public cloud with minimal disruption.

Cloud Cost Efficiency: Reduce the required cloud resources by up to 50% without compromising performance.

Enhanced Performance: Deliver high throughput and low latency for critical healthcare applications, ensuring optimal operation.

As part of its ViVE 2025 presence, Silk is hosting an exclusive Executive Dinner for ViVE attendees on Monday, February 17th, at 6:30 PM ET. Attendance is limited, and interested healthcare leaders are encouraged to register early.

"At Silk, we are committed to helping healthcare organizations ready their EHR data for AI. ViVE 2025 provides the ideal platform to connect with healthcare innovators with the goal of leveraging technology to advance patient care," said Tom Murphy, Chief Strategy Officer at Silk.

With a track record of enabling world-class healthcare organizations like Sentara Healthcare and Franciscan Health to achieve success in the cloud, Silk continues to lead the charge in enabling real-time AI in healthcare.

About Silk

Silk fuels AI innovation by enabling real-time access to production data in the cloud. Seamlessly integrating high-performance cloud storage into AI workflows, Silk empowers organizations to enhance innovation while maintaining performance, reliability, and control over trusted enterprise data. Silk's dynamic digital twin eliminates the need to copy production data for and enabling production data to be leveraged by AI, analytics, and Dev/Test processes. Backed by over 20 technology patents, Silk helps customers unlock the full potential of the public cloud with speed and ease. Silk is headquartered outside of Boston, MA.

