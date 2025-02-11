Sprocket Launches Cutting-Edge ASM Tool, Empowering Organizations From the Attacker's Perspective

Sprocket Security, a premier offensive security provider, is proud to announce the release of its cutting-edge Attack Surface Management (ASM) tool Sprocket ASM, designed and refined for the company's expert penetration testers. After years of in-house use and rigorous testing, this no-cost tool is now available to the public, enabling organizations to gain unparalleled visibility into their attack surface.

Sprocket ASM was developed with the attacker's perspective in mind, built by professionals who regularly simulate real-world attacks. By understanding the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) hackers use to infiltrate systems, this powerful tool offers full visibility to changes in the attack surface, such as domains, DNS records, IP addresses, ports, and more.

"If you have ASM, you can spend less time identifying assets and move straight into testing and validation, making your team more efficient," says Sprocket CEO Casey Cammilleri. "It's the same engine that our red team and testers use in their continuous pentesting practice."

Key features of the Sprocket ASM tool include:

Built by Penetration Testers - Developed by experts who know how attackers think and what they target.

Seamless Integration With Continuous Penetration Testing - Easily transition to CPT for deeper insights and active threat validation.

Comprehensive Visibility - Gain full visibility into your external-facing assets, services, and exposed attack vectors.

Continuous Monitoring - Stay ahead of threats with proactive, real-time monitoring that highlights emerging vulnerabilities.

The Sprocket ASM tool is the perfect solution for security teams looking to take a first step in their Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). With its roots in penetration testing, this tool gives you the knowledge to understand, mitigate, and eliminate threats from the perspective of an attacker.

The Sprocket ASM tool is now available for public use. Organizations can create an account to sign up.

About Sprocket Security

Established in 2018 in Madison, WI, Sprocket has set out to modernize penetration testing methods with a blend of autonomous and human-driven penetration testing. Recognizing the limitations of traditional, periodic penetration testing, our founder envisioned a continuous, adaptive approach to identify vulnerabilities as they arise. Over the years, Sprocket Security has grown to attract dozens of global organizations that value the company's continuous penetration testing methods and its expert-driven offensive security platform.

