WagWay Group: PUPS Pet Club Brings Premier Dog Care Services to Chicago's Vibrant Lakeshore East Community

PUPS' Seventh Chicago Location Offers Urban Pet Parents Convenient, Health Club Quality Pet Care

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2025 / WagWay Group, a platform company of Access Holdings, today announced the opening of its seventh PUPS Pet Club location in Chicago. Pet parents in the bustling Lakeshore East neighborhood will now have easy access to PUPS' innovative whole health approach to modern canine wellness offering dog daycare, grooming, overnight boarding and training services.

Situated in a vibrant area populated by dog lovers yet underserved in premium, full-service pet care options, the new facility spans 3,600 square feet. It offers roomy play spaces for exercise and socialization for urban-dwelling dogs. Busy pet parents can easily tap into health-club style daycare, hotel, spa and class services, as demand for comprehensive, high-quality pet care continues to rise in dense urban neighborhoods like Lakeshore East.?

"Downtown pet parents have been seeking more convenient, upscale solutions under one roof," said Dan Rubenstein, CEO of PUPS Pet Club and multi-certified master trainer and canine behavior consultant. "That's us. By bringing our human-daycare-inspired curriculum plus wellness services to Lakeshore East, we're meeting a real need in the community. Our goal is to elevate the standards of care for every pet, ensuring they have a place for physical exercise and mental enrichment while providing their parents with?peace of mind. We are thrilled to be a part of the Lakeshore East community."?



Whole-Pet Care, Inspired by Human Wellness Principles?

PUPS Pet Club's approach is guided by the principles that underpin human wellness. From structured play, nap times, and agility exercises to music therapy, bedtime stories and dog-friendly TV, the curriculum is carefully planned to support canine quality of life. A 2023 report by the American Kennel Club affirms that dogs thrive on consistent routines blending physical activity with mental engagement, aligning with PUPS' philosophy.?

Tailored Programs and Leading-Edge Practices?

PUPS Pet Club is committed to providing individualized care and total transparency. Every dog's unique needs are met in a nurturing, open and safe environment with

Customized Service: PUPS crafts behaviorally based programs for each pup including personalized daily report cards.?

24/7 Visibility: Viewing windows and webcams allow pet parents to see their dogs' activities anytime, anywhere.?

Health and Safety First: Top-of-the-line air handling and filtration systems underscore PUPS' commitment to a clean, secure environment.?

"We're proud to bring a new breed of dog care to Lakeshore East," Rubenstein added. "From puppy socials to luxurious facials to agility exercise, our offerings are designed to promote a thriving community to the high expectations of today's pet parents."?

Club Opening Extravaganza?

PUPS Lakeshore East is hosting a series of fun and educational launch events culminating in a grand opening community social?in April. Local residents and their dogs can look forward to open-house happy hours, pet-friendly activities in nearby buildings, and exclusive offers for daycare, boarding, grooming, and training packages.?

For more information about PUPS Pet Club's Lakeshore East location and opening festivities, visit www.pupspetclub.com or follow PUPS Pet Club on social media.?

Press Contact?

Lisa Morrell, Chief Marketing Officer?

lmorrell@wagwaygroup.com

(773) 556-5700?

About WagWay?Group

WagWay is a pet wellness services company dedicated to partnering with industry-leading pet daycare, boarding, grooming and training businesses to elevate the standard of care for all pets. Driven by our passion for pets and the pet wellness space, WagWay was established in 2023 with a guiding purpose of being a collaborative partner for quality pet business operators to accelerate their long-term growth and investing in differentiating, scalable pet service solutions. Our mission is to provide quality care for pets and a vibrant community for pet parents. To learn more, please visit www.wagwaygroup.com .?

About PUPS Pet Club?

PUPS Pet Club is a full-service provider of top-quality pet care services with nine locations in Chicago and New York City. Founded with a mission of providing all pets with the most compassionate and loving care, PUPS offers a full range of options including daycare, overnight boarding, grooming and training to the highest standards. Learn more and see PUPS' locations at www.pupspetclub.com .?

About Access Holdings

Access Holdings Management Company LLC is a digitally enabled middle market investment firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices in New York, New York. Founded in 2013, Access Holdings was a non-fund sponsor until its first fund in 2020. Access has approximately $2.9 billion in assets under management. Access provides high-quality, direct investment opportunities to create concentrated portfolios of essential service-based platform business partners in North America. The firm undertakes active build and buy strategies, pursuing what we want to own - great markets and distinct business models. In doing so, Access partners with exceptional leaders to scale and innovate businesses. For more information, please visit www.accessholdings.com .?

SOURCE: WagWay Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire