Deniz Ventures and Rasmal Ventures Back TeamSec's $7.6M AI-powered Securitization Platform

TeamSec Secures $7.6 Million Investment to Revolutionize Securitization in MENA Region

TeamSec, the pioneering AI-powered securitization platform, has secured a $7.6 million investment from Deniz Ventures and Rasmal Ventures. This strategic funding will accelerate TeamSec's expansion across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, enhancing its Securitization-as-a-Service platform.

The investment, led by Deniz Ventures-operating under Emirates NBD Innovation Fund-and Doha-based Rasmal Ventures, marks a significant milestone in digital transformation for the structured finance industry. TeamSec's innovative platform streamlines securitization processes, providing enhanced efficiency and transparency in financial operations.

This funding round positions TeamSec to strengthen its market presence while expanding its product portfolio. The company's AI-driven solutions aim to revolutionize how financial institutions handle securitization, offering advanced data analytics capabilities and automated processes.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, emphasized the strategic importance of the investment: "We recognize the immense potential securitization holds in supporting regional growth. Our recent strategic investment in TeamSec, a fintech innovator specializing in Securitization-as-a-Service, underscores our commitment to shaping this market and enabling its growth. We are the first investor in TeamSec, supporting the founder and team in their growth journey at an early stage."

NEOHUB CEO Gürhan Çam highlighted the technological significance: "Digital transformation in the fintech sector is no longer a luxury but a necessity. As DenizBank and NEOHUB, we aim to address the technological gaps in the field of securitization by collaborating with startups through our investment in TeamSec. We recognize that TeamSec's innovations in securitization have the potential to set new industry standards."

Rasmal Ventures' Co-Managing Partner, Alexander Wiedmer, noted: "TeamSec's bold vision to revolutionize the securitization industry across the Middle East and beyond resonates strongly with us. Their mission-driven, execution-focused team exemplifies the ambition and innovation we are excited to support. Our investment, alongside Deniz Ventures, reflects our commitment to advancing fintech solutions that redefine traditional financial processes."

Neeraj Makin, Group Head of Strategy, Analytics, and Venture Capital at Emirates NBD, added: "Emirates NBD's Innovation Fund drives strategic investments in cutting-edge fintech startups like TeamSec, enabling us to deliver tailored solutions that align with our vision of being the most innovative bank for our customers. As the industry evolves, the fund ensures we stay ahead of disruptive trends while enhancing the digital experience for our clients."

TeamSec founder and CEO Esad Erkam Köroglu expressed his vision for the future: "The investment we received from ENBD and Rasmal Ventures demonstrates the trust placed in TeamSec's vision and technological prowess by these renowned institutions. At the same time, this investment round supports our mission to revolutionize the securitization market, positioning TeamSec as a leader in the fintech sector and the securitization market, particularly in the MENA region."

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th September 2024, total assets were AED 956 billion (equivalent to approx. $260 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 859 branches and 4,512 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a brand value of $3.89 billion.

About Rasmal Ventures

Rasmal Ventures is Qatar's first independent venture capital firm, with a strong presence and network across the MENA innovation ecosystem. Headquartered in Doha with an office in Saudi Arabia, Rasmal Ventures focuses on technology startups at the pre-Series A, Series A, and Series B stages across the MENA region and beyond. The firm has a highly selective investment strategy, homing in on proprietary opportunities that drive innovation and growth in the market. To learn more, visit www.rasmalventures.com.

About Deniz Ventures

Deniz Ventures the venture capital arm of DenizBank, operates under the umbrella of the Emirates NBD Innovation Fund and is managed by NEOHUB, DenizBank's innovation, entrepreneurship and digital arm. Since its establishment, Deniz Ventures has demonstrated its investment acumen, starting with its inaugural investment in Midas, culminating in a remarkable exit of $6 million. To learn more, visit www.denizventures.com.

About TeamSec

TeamSec is the world's first AI-powered securitization platform, offering end-to-end services to financial and non-financial institutions, providing capital optimization and working capital solutions. Its services include credit securitization for financial institutions, invoice receivable securitization for corporates, and trade finance for international trade companies. To learn more, visit www.teamsecfin.com.

