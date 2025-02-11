The Ascendant Group: Ascendant Group Welcomes Katrina Rosseini as Head of Healthcare Branding Practice

Rosseini's Strategic Healthcare Expertise Set to Empower Leaders to Navigate Industry Growth and Innovation

Ascendant Group , the recognized global leader in CEO & Executive branding, is pleased to announce the appointment of Katrina Rosseini as the new Head of Healthcare Branding Practice.

Rosseini brings a wealth of expertise in healthcare, finance, and technology, having played a pivotal role in securing $16 million in funding for St. Rose Hospital and overseeing its successful acquisition. As a visionary strategist and a key driver of cybersecurity innovation, she has been at the forefront of securing smart devices to protect critical infrastructure from the growing risks to national security.

With M&A and IPO activity surging across the healthcare sector, Katrina's strategic expertise positions Ascendant Group's clients to scale their brands, attract investors, and navigate the evolving industry landscape.

"Katrina is a force in healthcare strategy, and we're thrilled to have her leading our healthcare branding practice," said Raoul Davis, CEO of Ascendant Group. "Her ability to align innovation with brand strategy will help healthcare leaders establish credibility and position themselves for long-term success."

Beyond her professional experience, Katrina has served on governance boards, including a 14-year tenure at St. Rose Hospital, and has advised key policy initiatives focused on healthcare innovation. Her background in financial services at UBS and Morgan Stanley further equips her to guide healthcare leaders through critical growth stages.

Ascendant Group is committed to empowering executives and organizations in the healthcare sector to create brands that drive impact and growth. To learn more, please visit https://www.ascendantgroupbranding.com .

About Ascendant Group

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Ascendant Group Branding is a leading firm in CEO branding, empowering executives to transform their identities into narratives that amplify influence and drive success. As a strategic partner for prominent clients worldwide, Ascendant's branding methodology continues to raise the bar for excellence and innovation in executive branding.

SOURCE: The Ascendant Group

