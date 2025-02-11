Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Enters Final Development Phase of CCX0722 Weight Management Solution; Expected Product Launch in Q1 or Q2 2026, Gaining Access to Over $142 Billion Market

Finalizing scale-up production phase

Engaging with Contract Research Organizations to complete the technical dossier

Clinical trials expected to complete in late 2025 or early 2026

Potential classification as a Class III medical device

Product launch expected in the first or second quarter of 2026

Further updates on progress to follow in the coming months

Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today that it is entering the final stage of development for CCX0722, its innovative weight management solution. The Company is currently finalizing the scale-up production phase, paving the way for human clinical trials and targeting a market launch in the first or second quarter of 2026.

Building on the successful completion of pilot production and previous development milestones, Cosmos Health is now actively engaging with Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to complete the technical dossier, and clinical trials are set to be completed between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026. This strategic progress marks a critical step in positioning CCX0722 for regulatory submission and potential classification as a Class III medical device.

According to Grand View Research, the global weight management market was valued at $142.58 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030, driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity and its associated health risks, including diabetes, hypertension, and orthopedic conditions.

As the Company nears regulatory submission and clinical validation, further updates on the progress of CCX0722 will be provided in the coming months.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "CCX0722 has demonstrated exceptional characteristics throughout its development, and we are now moving forward with clinical validation. We believe CCX0722 has the potential to be a transformative solution in tackling the growing obesity epidemic. Our team is fully committed to bringing this innovative biocompatible hydrogel to market, offering a safe and effective option for weight management. At Cosmos Health, we remain dedicated to delivering science-backed, high-impact solutions that address critical global health challenges."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

+44 207 0971 653

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire