Lugano, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - WUF, the media platform that identifies and amplifies cultural trends, marks a new milestone with WUF Music Sanremo 2025, curated by Tedua. Following WUF Basel (June 2024) and WUF Milano Fashion Week (September 2024, curated by multidisciplinary artist Jesse Draxler), WUF now extends its reach into the music industry with an exclusive activation in Sanremo.

Tedua, one of Italy's most influential rap artists, known for his genre-blending sound, curates the latest WUF Magazine, a special edition dedicated entirely to music. This initiative further cements WUF's role as a cultural accelerator, providing journalists, brands, and creatives with a strategic platform to anticipate and shape the future of culture.

Bridging Culture and Media Through Technology

WUF simplifies the discovery and amplification of cultural movements by integrating MIOO Tech, a technology that connects physical objects to unique digital identities via blockchain. This allows journalists to seamlessly access WUF Magazine and instantly connect with featured projects, artists, and initiatives, reinforcing WUF's commitment to making cultural innovation more accessible and impactful.

"WUF is designed as an ecosystem that structures how cultural movements are discovered, understood, and amplified," says Etan Genini, founder of WUF. "By working with visionary curators and leveraging technology, we ensure the right creative projects and emerging voices gain visibility within the media industry."

From February 11 to 15, WUF will host interviews, conversations, and exclusive content from Tedua's boat, docked in Sanremo, transforming it into a floating TV studio. This activation strengthens WUF's position as a leader in media innovation, giving journalists and industry insiders unparalleled access to music's next wave.

Join the conversation: WUF Music Sanremo 2025.

Cultural insights, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes content, discover more at wuf.art and follow us on Instagram @wufdotart.

About WUF | We Understand the Future

WUF (We Understand the Future) is a media platform that identifies, amplifies, and connects cultural movements across art, music, fashion and technology. WUF provides journalists, brands, and creatives with a strategic tool to navigate and shape the future of culture.

