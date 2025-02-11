Naoris Protocol Unveils World's First Post-Quantum DePIN Testnet with Over 2.5 Million Transactions in First Week

Naoris Protocol , pioneers of Decentralized CyberSecurity, launched their highly anticipated Post-Quantum DePIN Testnet, recording over 2.5 million transactions in the first week. This represents an important step towards a decentralized cybersecurity future, empowering users to secure, earn through a transformative community based security model.

Digital infrastructure is increasingly exposed, with centralized cybersecurity systems failing against sophisticated cyber threats and emerging quantum computing risks. Naoris Protocol's Decentralized Proof of Security (dPoSec) blockchain with fully integrated Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and Decentralized SWARM AI, introduces a new era of trustless, distributed security validation online.

The integration and alignment with Post-Quantum Cryptographic Standards, including NIST PQC , NATO NCIA , and ETSI agencies, ensures that Naoris Protocol's dPoSec blockchain is resistant to both classical and quantum cyber threats.

In just one week since launch on January 31, 2025, Naoris Protocol's Testnet has shattered expectations:

524,000 Naoris Wallets installed

210,000 Browser Security Nodes deployed

17M+ cyber threats mitigated by dPoSec

2.6M Post-Quantum transactions processed

The Naoris dPoSec blockchain is standing up to massive volumes of post-quantum transactions, proving its quantum-safe architecture can neutralize future cyber threats today. See a post-quantum key in action: here

"Our vision is to create a cybersecurity framework that becomes stronger as it grows," said David Carvalho, CEO & Founder of Naoris Protocol. "The overwhelming response to our DePIN Testnet underscores the need for decentralized cybersecurity solutions that eliminate single points of failure and build collective resilience across Web2 and Web3."

The continual failure of centralized cybersecurity was perfectly highlighted with the CrowdStrike outage of July 2024, which crippled global systems. Naoris Protocol's DePIN approach removes such vulnerabilities by distributing security validation across a decentralized mesh of devices, protecting against breaches and malpractice.

"Centralized security models are obsolete," said David Holtzman, Chief Strategy Officer of Naoris Protocol. "Naoris Protocol ensures that security is continuously validated by the network itself, reducing risk and increasing trust in the digital ecosystem."

Following the Post-Quantum DePIN Testnet launch, Naoris Protocol will also introduce:

- Expanded Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) implementations across a range of decentralized applications that safeguard against quantum-era threats.

- Cross-chain interoperability, enabling PQC security across multiple blockchain infrastructures.

- Integration with enterprise cybersecurity solutions, securing critical Web2 & Web3 ecosystems.

With the DePIN sector expected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2028 , Naoris Protocol is positioning itself as the backbone of security and trust for all Web2 & Web3 infrastructures across cloud computing, data storage, and IoT security.

By participating, users not only protect their digital environments but also actively contributing to the creation of a decentralized cybersecurity mesh network, designed to secure the digital world - devices, applications, APIs, and systems - across critical infrastructure, enterprises, governments, and key sectors like finance, defense, healthcare, and Web3. Use cases here .

How the DePIN Testnet works:

Users can now install the Naoris Wallet and operate a Browser Security Node, an advanced cybersecurity tool that will:

- Transforms devices into security validator nodes, providing real-time threat detection and prevention.

- Blocks ads, trackers, phishing attempts, malware and insecure connections.

- Rewards users for their participation in a DePIN community compute model.

- Creates a self-reinforcing 'Security Hive Mind,' where all nodes collaborate to mitigate threats.

Join the Post-Quantum DePIN Testnet, visit https://naorisprotocol.network/testnet

For more information, visit https://www.naorisprotocol.com/

Check out our White Papers

Naoris Protocol is available for investment, interviews and technical demonstrations of their groundbreaking Post-Quantum DePIN solution for Web3 & Web2

Contact: Guy Davies / CMO guy@naoris.com

Contact: Lucas Bonnard / Investment lucas.b@naoris.com

SOURCE: Naoris Protocol

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire